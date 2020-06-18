Left Menu
UK companies with historic slave ties fund minority programmes

Insurance giant Lloyd's of London and the pub chain Greene King made the pledges after they were included in a University College database of companies with ties to the slave trade. The pub chain was founded in 1799 by Benjamin Greene. The database showed that Simon Fraser, a founder subscriber member to Lloyds, was given 400,000 pounds ($502,00) in today's currency, to surrender an estate in Dominica.

PTI | London | Updated: 18-06-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 16:21 IST
Two of Britain's largest companies have promised to financially support projects assisting minorities as Britain continues to reckon with its role in the slave trade. Insurance giant Lloyd's of London and the pub chain Greene King made the pledges after they were included in a University College database of companies with ties to the slave trade.

The pub chain was founded in 1799 by Benjamin Greene. He was among the 47,000 people who received compensation intended for slave owners when the British Empire abolished slavery in 1833. Greene surrendered three plantations in the West Indies for the equivalent of 500,000 pounds ($628,000) in today's currency. The database showed that Simon Fraser, a founder subscriber member to Lloyds, was given 400,000 pounds ($502,00) in today's currency, to surrender an estate in Dominica.

