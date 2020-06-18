Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taiwan unveils plan to help Hong Kongers looking to leave

The office opening July 1 will offer assistance to Hong Kong professionals seeking to move to Taiwan, including for school, employment, investment, entrepreneurship and immigration, according to a statement by the Mainland Affairs Council in Taiwan, which handles the island's relations with Beijing. Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen in May called for a plan to help Hong Kongers after China's ceremonial parliament decided to enact the national security law in the semi-autonomous city.

PTI | Hong Kong | Updated: 18-06-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 21:18 IST
Taiwan unveils plan to help Hong Kongers looking to leave
Representative Image Image Credit: Strait Times

Taiwan announced Thursday that it will set up a specialized office to support Hong Kongers seeking to leave the territory now that China is moving forward with a national security law for Hong Kong that critics see as an erosion of its freedoms. The office opening July 1 will offer assistance to Hong Kong professionals seeking to move to Taiwan, including for school, employment, investment, entrepreneurship, and immigration, according to a statement by the Mainland Affairs Council in Taiwan, which handles the island's relations with Beijing.

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen in May called for a plan to help Hong Kongers after China's ceremonial parliament decided to enact the national security law in the semi-autonomous city. Beijing says the national security legislation is aimed at curbing subversive and secessionist activity in Hong Kong, after months of anti-government protests, last year saw violent clashes between police and protesters. Critics say that the law will erode freedoms promised to the former British colony and may be used to curb dissent.

The Taiwan government will fund the new office, which will work with non-profit organizations to offer assistance, protection, as well as a basic allowance for immigrants from Hong Kong, including those who have fled due to political reasons, the statement said.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

FROM THE FIELD: Adapting to Lesotho’s changing climate

Living in the African mountain kingdom of Lesotho comes with its fair share of challenges, including land degradation and climate change, which are upending traditional farming practices. Farmers in Lesotho have to cope with droughts, risi...

Cuomo slams federal government for coronavirus response

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Thursday slammed the federal governments handling of the coronavirus epidemic and said he was considering a quarantine for travelers from Florida due to fears they could spread the virus.Florida is among a ...

Nepal redraws political map by incorporating 3 Indian areas

Nepal on Thursday completed the process of redrawing the countrys political map through a Constitutional amendment, incorporating three strategically important Indian areas in a move that could severely jolt bilateral relations. India has a...

Haris Rauf putting all efforts to play Test cricket

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf, who was picked in the 29-member combined squad for England tour, said he is not leaving any stone unturned to play Test cricket against England. Rauf had a great stint for Melbourne Stars at the Big Bash League BB...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020