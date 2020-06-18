Left Menu
Victory Five and Royal Never Give Up both rallied for their third wins Thursday in China's League of Legends Pro League Summer Split.The champion will claim more than $280,000 of the nearly $600,000 prize pool. Week 3 continues Friday with eStar Gaming facing LNG Esports and FunPlus Phoenix taking on Team WE.

Victory Five, RNG rally to win at LPL Summer Split
Victory Five and Royal Never Give Up both rallied for their third wins Thursday in China's League of Legends Pro League Summer Split. Victory Five (3-1) defeated Bilibili Gaming (1-3) and Royal Never Give Up (3-1) beat JD Gaming (1-2), with both dropping their openers before coming back to post 2-1 wins.

The MVPs for V5 were Jae-hoon "Samd" Lee and Yu "Biubiu" Lei-Xin, while Shi "Ming" Sen-Ming and Lu "Betty" Yu-Hung delivered MVP performances for RNG. The 17-team, 10-week LPL season runs through Aug. 9. Following a single round robin of best-of-three matches, the top eight sides will advance to the Summer Split playoffs.

All matches in the single-elimination postseason bracket will be best-of-five, with dates yet to be announced. The top two teams will get double byes into the semifinals, and the third- and fourth-place teams will get byes in the quarterfinals. The fifth- through eighth-place teams will compete in the opening round. The tiebreaker order for playoff positioning is game differential followed by head-to-head result. The playoff winner will earn a spot in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China at a date to be announced. The champion will claim more than $280,000 of the nearly $600,000 prize pool.

Week 3 continues Friday with eStar Gaming facing LNG Esports and FunPlus Phoenix taking on Team WE. LPL Summer Split standings through Thursday (record, map differential):

1. Top Esports, 3-0, +5 2. LGD Gaming, 3-0, +4

3. Team WE, 3-1, +4 4. Victory Five, 3-1, +3

5. Royal Never Give Up, 3-1, +3 6. EDward Gaming, 2-1, +2

7. Invictus Gaming, 2-1, +2 8. LNG Esports, 2-1, +1

9. FunPlus Phoenix, 1-1, +1 10. Suning, 2-3, -2

11. eStar Gaming, 1-2, 0 12. JD Gaming, 1-2, -1

13. Vici Gaming, 1-2, -2 14. Bilibili Gaming, 1-3, -4

15. Rogue Warriors, 0-2, -4 16. Dominus Esports, 0-3, -6

17. Oh My God, 0-4, -6

