China charges 2 Canadians with spying in Huawei-linked case

China charges 2 Canadians with spying in Huawei-linked casePTI | Beijing | Updated: 19-06-2020 11:12 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 11:10 IST
China has charged two detained Canadians with spying in cases linked to Canada's arrest of a Huawei executive on U.S. charges
Chinese prosecutors said Friday that Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor have been charged
Kovrig was charged in Beijing on suspicion of spying for state secrets and intelligence. Spavor was charged in Dandong city near the North Korean border on suspicion of spying for the foreign entities and illegally providing state secrets.
