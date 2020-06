China charges 2 Canadians with spying in Huawei-linked case

China has charged two detained Canadians with spying in cases linked to Canada's arrest of a Huawei executive on U.S. charges

Chinese prosecutors said Friday that Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor have been charged

Kovrig was charged in Beijing on suspicion of spying for state secrets and intelligence. Spavor was charged in Dandong city near the North Korean border on suspicion of spying for the foreign entities and illegally providing state secrets.