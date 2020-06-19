Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan, Vietnam making bilateral travel plan

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told reporters Friday that Vietnam is one of four countries that Japan has been discussing resuming mutual visits in phases. Japan has imposed entry bans to 111 nations as part of coronavirus measures. Japan lifted a seven-week pandemic emergency in late May and has started reopening social and business activities to minimize economic damage.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 19-06-2020 14:29 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 13:48 IST
Japan, Vietnam making bilateral travel plan
Representative Image Image Credit: PxHere

Japan and Vietnam have agreed to partially lift travel bans and ease restrictions as a way to reopen economic and bilateral exchanges between the two Asian nations where coronavirus infections have been largely under control. Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told reporters Friday that Vietnam is one of four countries that Japan has been discussing resuming mutual visits in phases. Japan is also seeking similar arrangements with Thailand, Australia, and New Zealand.

Japan and Vietnam are discussing final details such as the timing of resumption, Motegi said. Japan has imposed entry bans to 111 nations as part of coronavirus measures.

Japan lifted a seven-week pandemic emergency in late May and has started reopening social and business activities to minimize economic damage. All domestic restrictions were removed Friday and people can now start travel anywhere in Japan. Physical distancing and other preventive measures remain in place. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said aggressive virus testing is crucial as the country resumes social and economic activity safely. He said testing centers for foreign visitors are also being planned.

Vietnam has reported only 342 cases and no deaths. Japan has 17,740 cases and 935 deaths.

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Anti-coronavirus vaccine once developed should be given to everyone equitably: Qureshi

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday said the anti-coronavirus vaccine, which pharmaceutical companies from several nations are attempting to make against the disease, must be declared as a global public good and provid...

Japan begins to unwind dominant position in dollar swaps with Fed

Japan, the biggest taker of cheap dollar funding from the U.S. Federal Reserve during the coronavirus pandemic, is weaning itself off that supply as it shies away from emergency swaps and returns to now sedate interbank markets.When the Fed...

Delhi Police to file chargesheets in Tablighi Jamaat event, Delhi riots cases

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police will file 14 chargesheets on Friday in connection with a Tablighi Jamaat event and the communal violence in northeast district in the city, officials said. Twelve chargesheets will be filed at the Saket Cou...

Aus reports ‘malicious’ cyberattack by ‘sophisticated state-based cyber actor’: PM Morrison

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday said that a sophisticated state-based cyber actor has launched a malicious attack targeting its institutions, including health, critical infrastructure, and essential services holding sensi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020