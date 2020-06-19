Left Menu
FunPlus Phoenix, eStar rise at LPL Summer Split

The two teams at the bottom of the standings, Dominus Esports and Oh My God, also will face off.

FunPlus Phoenix, eStar rise at LPL Summer Split
FunPlus Phoenix and eStar Gaming each recorded their second wins of the Summer Split to move up in the standings Friday of China's League of Legends Pro League. FunPlus Phoenix (2-1) needed three maps to defeat Team WE (3-2) behind MVP performances from Tianliang "Tian" Gao and Weixiang "LWX" Lin. In the day's other action, eStar swept LNG Esports, leaving both teams with 2-2 records.

The 17-team, 10-week LPL season runs through Aug. 9. Following a single round robin of best-of-three matches, the top eight sides will advance to the Summer Split playoffs. All matches in the single-elimination postseason bracket will be best-of-five, with dates yet to be announced. The top two teams will get double byes into the semifinals, and the third- and fourth-place teams will get byes in the quarterfinals. The fifth- through eighth-place teams will compete in the opening round. The tiebreaker order for playoff positioning is game differential followed by head-to-head result.

The playoff winner will earn a spot in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China at a date to be announced. The champion will claim more than $280,000 of the nearly $600,000 prize pool. Week 3 action Saturday features a meeting between two 3-0 teams, LGD Gaming and Top Esports. The two teams at the bottom of the standings, Dominus Esports and Oh My God, also will face off.

LPL Summer Split standings through Friday (record, map differential): 1. Top Esports, 3-0, +5

2. LGD Gaming, 3-0, +4 3. Victory Five, 3-1, +3

3. Royal Never Give Up, 3-1, +3 5. Team WE, 3-2, +3

6. EDward Gaming, 2-1, +2 6. FunPlus Phoenix, 2-1, +2

8. Invictus Gaming, 2-1, +2 9. eStar Gaming, 2-2, +2

10. LNG Esports, 2-2, -1 11. Suning, 2-3, -2

12. JD Gaming, 1-2, -1 13. Vici Gaming, 1-2, -2

14. Bilibili Gaming, 1-3, -4 15. Rogue Warriors, 0-2, -4

16. Dominus Esports, 0-3, -6 17. Oh My God, 0-4, -6

