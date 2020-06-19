Vijay Khanduja appointed India's next envoy to Zimbabwe
Vijay Khanduja, presently Director in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), has been appointed as India's next Ambassador to Zimbabwe, the government announced on Friday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 22:45 IST
Vijay Khanduja, presently Director in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), has been appointed as India's next Ambassador to Zimbabwe, the government announced on Friday.
He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, according to a statement by MEA. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zimbabwe
- India
- Ministry of External Affairs