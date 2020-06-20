Mexico coronavirus death toll reaches 20,394

The death toll due to coronavirus in Mexico has risen to 20,394 after 647 people succumbed to the coronavirus in last 24 hours, according to the country's health ministry. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases had also increased by 5,030 to 170,485 within the same period of time Sputnik reported citing Jose Luis Alomia, the director of epidemiology at the Health Ministry,

A day earlier, the Latin American nation has recorded 5,662 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with 667 fatalities. The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 8.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 459,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)