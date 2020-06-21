Pakistan to open third border check post with Afghanistan for bilateral trade
Pakistan said it will open its third border check point with Afghanistan on Sunday to facilitate bilateral trade.This border point will remain open six days a week and Saturdays have been reserved for pedestrian movement. Trade activities between the two countries will continue at the Torkham and Chaman border terminals, the statement said.PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 21-06-2020 00:58 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 00:48 IST
Pakistan said it will open its third border checkpoint with Afghanistan on Sunday to facilitate bilateral trade. All security points between the two countries were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic in the end of March. In May, Pakistan opened terminals at Torkham and Chaman for transit trade and exports.
"It has been decided that with effect from June 22, 2020, the third border terminal at Ghulam Khan will be opened for bilateral trade," the Pakistan Foreign Office (FO) said on Saturday. This border point will remain open six days a week and Saturdays have been reserved for pedestrian movement.
Trade activities between the two countries will continue at the Torkham and Chaman border terminals, the statement said. "These steps are being taken after implementing all necessary protocols related to COVID-19 pandemic," the FO said. Afghanistan is Pakistan's largest export market. Pakistan will continue to support a peaceful and economically stable Afghanistan, the FO said.
