Reuters | Updated: 21-06-2020 02:28 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 02:28 IST
British actor Ian Holm dies at 88

British actor Ian Holm, best known for his roles in "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy and "Alien", has died aged 88, the Guardian newspaper said on Friday. The actor, who received an Oscar nomination for his performance in the 1981 film "Chariots of Fire" , had died from a Parkinson's related illness, the paper said.

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Horse racing-Tiz the Law wins Belmont Stakes to clinch first leg of Triple Crown

Tiz the Law won the Belmont Stakes in front of empty stands on Saturday, clinching the first leg of horse racings Triple Crown. The colt was followed by Dr Post and Max Player at the New York event, which is usually the last leg of the thre...

Ex-cop charged in Brooks case involved in earlier shooting

The former Atlanta police officer charged with felony murder in the death of Rayshard Brooks was involved in another shooting five years ago that left a man with a punctured lung, a newspaper reported Saturday. Citing court documents, the A...

Three dead in stabbing attack in English town of Reading-reports

Several people were stabbed on Saturday in the southern English town of Reading and media reports said three people had died. Sky News said police were treating the incident as terrorism-related.Two people were rushed to a hospital in the a...

PM spoke extensively on the India-China situation: Meghalaya CM

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modis answers clearly reflected Indias strong stand when it comes to safeguarding our sovereignty. Meghalaya CM further said that PM Modi spoke extensively...
