Coronavirus dampens Stonehenge solstice celebrations

The coronavirus pandemic has prevented druids, pagans and party-goers from watching the sun rise at Stonehenge to mark the summer solstice this year The ancient stone circle in southwestern England usually draws thousands of people to mark the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere.PTI | London | Updated: 21-06-2020 16:15 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 16:15 IST
The ancient stone circle in southwestern England usually draws thousands of people to mark the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere. But Britain has banned mass gatherings as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19
English Heritage, the body that oversees Stonehenge, livestreamed the sunrise instead. It said more than 3.6 million people watched as dawn broke at 4:52 am. Stonehenge, a World Heritage site, is believed to be 4,500 years old. It is known for its alignment with the movements of the sun.
