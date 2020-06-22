Left Menu
Development News Edition

S Korea urges North not to send leaflets amid high tensions

They say this could trigger clashes between the Koreas because South Korea must respond to incoming drones to its territory. A South Korean activist recently said he would also drop about a million leaflets over the border around Thursday, the 70th anniversary of the start of the 1950-53 Korean War. South Korean officials have said they'll ban civilian activists from launching balloons toward North Korea.

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 22-06-2020 09:57 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 09:25 IST
S Korea urges North not to send leaflets amid high tensions
Representative Image Image Credit: Max Pixel

South Korea on Monday urged North Korea to scrap a plan to launch propaganda leaflets across the border after the North said it's ready to float 12 million leaflets in what would be the largest such psychological campaign against its southern rival. Animosities on the Korean Peninsula rose sharply last week after North Korea destroyed an inter-Korean liaison office on its territory in anger over South Korean civilian leafleting against it. North Korea said it will fly propaganda leaflets and take other steps to nullify 2018 deals that were meant to ease military tensions at the border.

Yoh Sangkey, a spokesman at Seoul's Unification Ministry, told reporters that North Korea must suspend its plan to send anti-Seoul leaflets that "are not helpful to South-North (Korea) relations at all." Earlier Monday, North Korea said it had manufactured 12 million propaganda leaflets to be floated toward South Korea aboard 3,000 balloons and other unspecified delivery equipment. "Our plan of distributing the leaflets against the enemy is an eruption of the unquenchable anger of all the people and the whole society," the North's official Korean Central News Agency said. "The time for retaliatory punishment is drawing near." Some observers say ongoing weather conditions aren't favorable for North Korea to fly balloons into the South so it may use drones to deliver the leaflets. They say this could trigger clashes between the Koreas because South Korea must respond to incoming drones to its territory.

A South Korean activist recently said he would also drop about a million leaflets over the border around Thursday, the 70th anniversary of the start of the 1950-53 Korean War. South Korean officials have said they'll ban civilian activists from launching balloons toward North Korea. Experts say North Korea is likely focusing on the South Korean civilian leafleting to boost its internal unity and apply more pressures on Seoul and Washington amid stalled nuclear diplomacy.

TRENDING

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

Health News Roundup: Beijing can screen almost 1 million people daily; Indonesia reports 862 new COVID infections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Australian officials warn against travel to new coronavirus hotspots

Australian officials tried to contain a fresh outbreak of the novel coronavirus on Monday, telling residents in the cluster hotspots to avoid travel outside their suburbs in Melbourne, the countrys second-largest city. Victoria state of whi...

China's annual dog-meat fair opens; activists hope for last time

Chinas notorious dog meat festival has opened in defiance of a government campaign to improve animal welfare and reduce risks to health highlighted by the novel coronavirus outbreak, but activists are hopeful its days are numbered. The annu...

TBM and Bioworks announce Bio Face Cool and Bio Face Lite Cool, cool feeling face masks knitted from biomass-based yarn

- Comfortable in the summer and still Environmental-friendly, ready for pre-order - Newly introduced Bio Face Cool and Bio Face Lite Cool made of cool feeling, biomass-based yarn provide premium comfort for hot summer season. Due to th...

Bolton misrepresented reality on US-DPRK-South Korea talks: Seoul

South Korea has said that former White House National Security Adviser John Boltons forthcoming memoir misrepresented facts regarding talks between Washington, Pyongyang, and Seoul, and undermined trust between governments. YONHAP quoted Ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020