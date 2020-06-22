Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tensions escalate between North and South Korea

North Korea has started re-installing propaganda loudspeakers in regions along the inter-Korean border after having them removed under a 2018 summit agreement with South Korea, military officials said Monday.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 22-06-2020 15:13 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 15:12 IST
Tensions escalate between North and South Korea
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korea President Moon Jae-in.. Image Credit: ANI

North Korea has started re-installing propaganda loudspeakers in regions along the inter-Korean border after having them removed under a 2018 summit agreement with South Korea, military officials said Monday. Yonhap news agency reported that North Korea has been detected setting up loudspeakers again "in multiple places" inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ).

"Such moves were spotted in more than 10 regions, which have taken place simultaneously," an official of the Joint Chiefs of Staff was quoted as saying. He said, "We are closely monitoring the North's moves to wage psychological warfare. We maintain a tight readiness posture to properly respond to any eventualities."

Reacting to this move, South Korea has also started reviewing the option of restoring its loudspeakers. It had removed its loudspeaker broadcast equipment installed in around 40 front-line areas, including the border town of Paju, in May 2018 in accordance with the Panmunjom Declaration. Over the past couple of weeks, tensions in the region have spiked.

Earlier, North Korea cut off communications with the South, and also blew up the joint liaison office in the border town of Kaesong last week. According to Pyongyang, it was in protest over Seoul's failure to act against North Korean defectors who were sending to their home country leaflets critical of policies of Chairman Kim Jong Un.

TRENDING

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

HIGHLIGHTS

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Johnny Depp to voice lead character in new animated series 'Puffins'

American actor Johnny Depp is set to voice the character Johnny Puff in a new animated series titled Puffins from Italys Iervolino Entertainment, the company founded by producer Andrea Iervolino, who co-owns it with Monika Bacardi. Accordin...

Dutch Defence Min says finding inner peace crucial for army, thanks India for 'gift' of yoga

Finding inner peace is crucial for the armed forces and yoga is a beautiful way to find the balance, Dutch Defence Minister Ank Bijleveld has said, thanking India for the wonderful gift to the world. Yoga has been gaining global popularity ...

Action sought against Rajasthan BJP chief for breach of MLAs' privilege

Rajasthans Sirohi MLA Sanyam Lodha has charged state BJP chief Satish Poonia with the bid to tarnish the image of the legislators who backed the Congress in the just-concluded Rajya Sabha polls and sought action for the breach of their priv...

Ambubachi festival begins at Assam's Kamakhya temple without devotees

The annual Ambubachi Mela at the Kamakhya temple began here on Monday without devotees, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Only rituals will be performed in the temple till June 25. The devalaya authorities have banned the entry of sadhus, sanyasi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020