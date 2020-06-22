Pompeo urges China to release detained Canadians after 'groundless' charges

Pompeo urges China to release detained Canadians after 'groundless' chargesReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-06-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 19:16 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday called for the immediate release of two Canadians charged by China for alleged espionage, saying the United States was "extremely concerned" and that the two men's detention was unjustified.
"These charges are politically motivated and completely groundless," Pompeo said in a statement. Chinese prosecutors announced the charges on Friday against former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor, who were arrested in late 2018.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mike Pompeo
- Michael Kovrig
- China
- Canadians
- Michael Spavor
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
China reports six new COVID-19 cases, five asymptomatic cases
China would make a coronavirus vaccine a "global public good"
China launched four satellites in two days
China May exports slip back into contraction, imports worst in 6 years
China exports in May fall 3.3% year-on-year; imports shrink 16.7%