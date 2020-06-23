Left Menu
Development News Edition

China gets a taste of its own medicine as world opts for boycott of Chinese products

China has over the years been using foreign companies on its land as a diplomatic tool to put pressure on or punish other countries. However, this year the world has begun serving Beijing a taste of its own medicine.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-06-2020 11:16 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 10:43 IST
China gets a taste of its own medicine as world opts for boycott of Chinese products
Masks made in Jammu with slogans to boycott Chinese goods. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

China has over the years been using foreign companies on its land as a diplomatic tool to put pressure on or punish other countries. However, this year the world has begun serving Beijing a taste of its own medicine. In India, the outrage over the deaths of 20 soldiers during a violent face-off with the Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) has triggered a massive outrage.

While the public has started a boycott movement by burning down Chinese products and deleting Chinese-made software, officials have said that their state-run telecom companies will not buy equipment from Chinese companies such as ZTE Corp, and Huawei Technologies Co, for future 4G mobile networks. The private telecom companies have been warned against working with the Chinese companies in the rollout of new 5G networks.

In the UK, the anger over the end of the special status of Hong Kong has led to the US pressuring Prime Minister Boris Johnson to ban Huawei from the country's 5G mobile network. According to the US, Huawei is likely to help the Beijing government is spying. They have also called for a close eye on TikTok, a Chinese-owned short-video platform.

China is "starting to promote a competing vision, subtly forcing nations to choose sides between an authoritarian system of control versus ours," Tobias Ellwood, a British lawmaker and the chairman of a government subcommittee looking into the security of 5G, was quoted as saying by The Wall Street Journal during an online panel discussion. "A large number of people in government and business are wondering if it's appropriate to have a deepened relationship with Chinese companies if the end result makes them vulnerable to further pressure," Rana Mitter, director of the University of Oxford's China Centre, was quoted as saying.

According to Andrew Small, a senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund of the United States, "The aggressive Chinese diplomatic--and in India's case military--stance is likely to have a lasting impact on the digital hard-wiring of these economies."

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nestle to rename Aussie candies amid race debate

Nestle will change the name of two popular Australian confectionery products, Red Skins, and Chicos sweets, the food, and beverage giant said on Tuesday, amid a global debate over racial inequality. The move is part of the corporate worlds ...

Three players of Pakistan cricket team test positive for COVID-19

Pakistan cricketers Haider Ali, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan have tested positive for COVID-19 after being screened in Rawalpindi ahead of their tour of England next month, the countrys cricket board PCB said on Monday.The players had shown n...

Physical distancing, face mask use could help avoid second COVID-19 wave: Study

Physical distancing and other interventions such as the use of face masks and hand hygiene may help prevent a second wave of COVID-19 infections, and remove the need for future lockdowns, according to a modelling study. The findings, publis...

Protesters try to pull down Andrew Jackson statue in DC

Protesters tried to pull down a statue of President Andrew Jackson near the White House Monday night before being dispersed by police. WUSA-TV in Washington reported that police used pepper spray to move protesters out of Lafayette Square, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020