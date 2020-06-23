Left Menu
Development News Edition

Serbia and Bosnia hit by heavy rain, flooding

Torrential rain and flooding in Serbia and Bosnia forced authorities to declare a state of emergency on Tuesday, as swollen rivers damaged bridges, roads and power lines. Serbia, which is also battling a rising number of coronavirus cases, declared an emergency situation in 12 municipalities in the country's west and southwest.

Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 19:24 IST
Serbia and Bosnia hit by heavy rain, flooding

Torrential rain and flooding in Serbia and Bosnia forced authorities to declare a state of emergency on Tuesday, as swollen rivers damaged bridges, roads and power lines.

Serbia, which is also battling a rising number of coronavirus cases, declared an emergency situation in 12 municipalities in the country's west and southwest. In the city of Kraljevo, the Ibar river tore two floating restaurants from their moorings, smashing them against a bridge.

Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said the authorities had moved quickly to limit the damage. "All necessary machinery is deployed in the field ... machines are clearing debris from waterways to prevent flash flooding," Brnabic told a news conference.

In other places, smaller rivers burst their banks, cutting off roads and power lines. "Members of the Department for Emergency Situations ... are providing assistance to the population and evacuating," the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

The rain is expected to subside overnight and the skies to clear by morning. "Summer is arriving at last," Brnabic said.

In 2014 dozens of people died in Serbia in massive floods which also pushed the European Union candidate country into recession. In Bosnia's northeast, heavy rains caused flooding and landslides, prompting authorities in towns in the Tuzla region to declare a state of natural disaster.

Traffic was blocked on the main road connecting Tuzla and the capital Sarajevo, hundreds of buildings and homes were badly damaged and several families were evacuated. Rivers also flooded large areas of agricultural land and washed away bridges. Many roads and houses were flooded in eastern Bosnian towns bordering Serbia.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Iran's Rouhani says national currency's fall is temporary - TV

The slump in Irans rial will be temporary, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday after the currency sank to its lowest ever before recovering slightly.A U.S. dollar was offered for about 205,000 rials in morning trade on Tuesday,...

Manipur crisis: 4 National People's Party ministers who resigned from govt taken to Delhi for meeting with central leaders: BJP sources.

Manipur crisis 4 National Peoples Party ministers who resigned from govt taken to Delhi for meeting with central leaders BJP sources....

Claims made before Rajya Sabha polls 'baseless', says Pilot

In an apparent reference to the allegations that the BJP tried to poach Congress MLAs before the Rajya Sabha polls, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said the victory of his partys two candidates has shown that whatever said then...

China's actions show 'complete failure' of India's foreign policy under Modi govt: Rahul

Stepping up his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the border standoff with China, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused him of destroying Indias position and betraying our Army by accepting Beijings stand that it did not o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020