Earthquake of 7.4 magnitude jolts Mexico
An earthquake of magnitude 7.1 on the Richter scale struck the south of Mexico, the national seismological service said Tuesday.ANI | Moscow | Updated: 23-06-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 21:50 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 on the Richter scale jolted the south of Mexico on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey earthquake said.
The epicenter of the earthquake was 7.4 miles southeast of the city of La Crucecita in the state of Oaxaca. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mexico
- US Geological Survey
- Oaxaca