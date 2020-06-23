Left Menu
Earthquake of 7.4 magnitude jolts Mexico

An earthquake of magnitude 7.1 on the Richter scale struck the south of Mexico, the national seismological service said Tuesday.

23-06-2020
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 on the Richter scale jolted the south of Mexico on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey earthquake said.

The epicenter of the earthquake was 7.4 miles southeast of the city of La Crucecita in the state of Oaxaca. (ANI)

