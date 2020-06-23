Left Menu
Development News Edition

Powerful earthquake shakes southern, central Mexico

Power was knocked out to some areas, but there were no immediately reports of damage or injuries. Helicopters flew over downtown Mexico City and police patrols sounded their sirens.The staff was waiting for the aftershocks to dissipate before fully evaluating the property. Local news media reported damage to some buildings in the state capital, Oaxaca city.

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 23-06-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 22:53 IST
Powerful earthquake shakes southern, central Mexico
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A powerful earthquake centered near the resort of Huatulco in southern Mexico swayed buildings Tuesday in Mexico City and sent thousands into the streets. Seismic alarms sounded midmorning with enough warning for residents to exit buildings. Power was knocked out to some areas, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Helicopters flew over downtown Mexico City and police patrols sounded their sirens. The US Geologic Survey said the magnitude 7.4 quake hit at 10:29 a.m. (11:29 a.m. Eastern) along Mexico's southern Pacific coast at a depth of 16 miles (26 km). The epicenter was 7 miles (12 km) south-southwest of Santa Maria Zapotitlan in Oaxaca state It was felt in Guatemala and throughout south and central Mexico.

In Huatulco, a laid-back beach destination known for surfing and small protected coves, the earthquake knocked goods off shelves and some rubble from buildings. Mari González of the Princess Mayev hotel in Huatulco said staff and guests were able to evacuate the building before the quake, but that 45 minutes after the initial quake they were still outside as strong aftershocks continued.

"It was strong, very strong," she said. Gonzalez said there was some visible broken glass and mirrors, but no major damage. The staff was waiting for the aftershocks to dissipate before fully evaluating the property.

Local news media reported damage to some buildings in the state capital, Oaxaca city. State officials said they were looking for damage. The USGS estimated that some 2 million people felt strong or moderate shaking and another 49 million felt weak or light shaking.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

LGBT+ stars parade rainbow-dressed pooches in Pride dog show

LGBT celebrities will join other dog lovers parading their pets in a virtual dog show for charity this month with a special category to celebrate Pride.With hundreds of dog shows and Pride parades canceled due to the coronavirus, the charit...

India to withdraw 55 officials from its mission in Islamabad in next seven days

India will withdraw 55 of its officials working at its High Commission in Islamabad following a decision earlier in the day to reduce the staff by 50 per cent, said a source familiar with the development. ANI has learnt that it has been mut...

U.S. Republican lawmakers urge Trump to reconsider Germany troop reduction plan

A group of House of Representatives Republicans urged President Donald Trump on Tuesday to reconsider his decision to cut the number of U.S. troops in Germany, saying their presence is the backbone of NATOs deterrent against Russian aggress...

Trump takes hard line on U.S. monuments, threatens force against protesters

President Donald Trump on Tuesday pledged to take a hard line on anyone destroying or vandalizing U.S. historical monuments and threatened to use force on some protesters, as political activism against racial injustice sweeps the country an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020