Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. probing tire imports from South Korea, Thailand, Taiwan, Vietnam

The USW said tire imports from the four countries have risen nearly 20% since 2017, reaching 85.3 million tires. The Commerce Department said the alleged dumping margins range from 43% to 195% for Korea, 21% to 116% for Taiwan, 106% to 217.5% for Thailand and 5% to 22% for Vietnam.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2020 04:32 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 04:32 IST
U.S. probing tire imports from South Korea, Thailand, Taiwan, Vietnam

The U.S. Commerce Department said on Tuesday it had opened investigations into vehicle tire imports from South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam to determine whether the tires are being sold at less than fair value. The department said it was also investigating whether tire producers in Vietnam were receiving unfair subsidies for passenger vehicle and light truck (PVLT) tires.

The investigations were in response to petitions filed in May by the United Steelworkers (USW) representing workers at U.S. tire plants. "Even though demand for PVLT tires increased, domestic producers were still forced to grapple with reduced market share, falling profits and lost jobs," USW International President Tom Conway said earlier.

The union won orders on imported vehicle tires from China in 2015, and Chinese imports have since shrunk dramatically, allowing the domestic industry to invest in new capacity, the union said. The United States imported almost $4 billion in tires from the four nations, including nearly $2 billion from Thailand and $1.2 billion from Korea, in 2019. The USW said tire imports from the four countries have risen nearly 20% since 2017, reaching 85.3 million tires.

The Commerce Department said the alleged dumping margins range from 43% to 195% for Korea, 21% to 116% for Taiwan, 106% to 217.5% for Thailand and 5% to 22% for Vietnam. The USW represents workers at Michelin, Goodyear , Cooper, Sumitomo and Yokohama tire plants in Ohio, Arkansas, North Carolina, Kansas, Indiana, Virginia New York and Alabama.

This month, Hankook Tires urged the Commerce Department not to investigate, saying the U.S. domestic tire industry "is in robust health and growing." In a filing it said, domestic vehicle tire producers "as a whole have not been materially injured and are not threatened with material injury by reason of subject imports." Vietnam's Ministry of Industry and Trade told Commerce its economy is "heavily dependent on light vehicles and passenger cars for transportation, logistics and travel and the PVLT tire industry is crucial for our continued economic advancement."

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Archer delays joining England squad after taking precautionary COVID-19 test

Fast bowler Jofra Archer has been delayed from joining the England squad after he underwent a precautionary test for COVID-19 when a member of his household felt unwell last weekend, the England and Wales Cricket Board said. Archer was supp...

France's Macron, Dutch PM Rutte make progress on EU budget -Elysee

French President Emmanuel Macron and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte were able to move forward during talks to resolve differences over the European Union budget and recovery fund, a French presidential official said on Wednesday.Macron tra...

Reports: MLBPA approves 60-game slate; one step remains

The MLB Players Association has approved a 60-game season that would begin July 24, multiple outlets reported Tuesday, leaving only the finalization of health and safety protocols to set a plan in motion. Per multiple reports, players would...

Major quake hits southern Mexico, at least five killed

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.4 struck southern Mexicos Pacific coast on Tuesday, killing at least five people and cutting off isolated villages, as well as causing damage to buildings hundreds of miles away in Mexico City. The fatal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020