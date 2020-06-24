Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany bans single-use plastic straws, food containers

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 24-06-2020 17:00 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 16:04 IST
Germany bans single-use plastic straws, food containers
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Germany is banning the sale of single-use plastic straws, cotton buds and food containers, bringing it in line with a European Union directive intended to reduce the amount of plastic garbage that pollutes the environment. The Cabinet agreed Wednesday to end the sale of plastics including single-use cutlery, plates, stirring sticks and balloon holders, as well as polystyrene cups and boxes by July 3, 2021.

Environment Minister Svenja Schulze said the move was part of an effort to move away from "throw-away culture." Up to 20% of garbage collected in parks and other public places consists of single-use plastic, mainly polystyrene containers. Plastic takes decades to degrade and microscopic particles have been found inside the bodies of fish, birds and other animals.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Swissport may cut half its UK staff amid losses

Airport ground-services firm Swissport says it may have to cut half its British staff because of the collapse in airline travel caused by the coronavirus pandemicThe company, which operates baggage handling and check-in services at U.K. air...

Bangladesh's tour of Sri Lanka postponed due to COVID-19

The Bangladesh cricket teams tour of Sri Lanka next month was on Wednesday postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has wreaked havoc on international sports schedules worldwide. Bangladesh was scheduled to tour Sri Lanka next month ...

Philippines launches investigation into Wirecard's phantom billions

Wirecards 2.1 billion accounting scandal is being investigated by the Philippines, which said that the German payments firms former chief operating officer Jan Marsalek may be in the country. Philippine Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra sa...

Cabinet approves declaration of Kushinagar airport in UP as international airport

The Union Cabinet Wednesday approved the declaration of the airport in Uttar Pradeshs Kushinagar as an international airport, stating it will offer improved connectivity to the important Buddhist pilgrimage site. You know that Kushinagar ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020