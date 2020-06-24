Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will retaliate if US deploys intermediate-range missile in Asia-Pacifc, warns China

China on Wednesday warned United States of retaliation if America deploys its intermediate-range missile in Asia-Pacifc region.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 24-06-2020 17:46 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 17:46 IST
Will retaliate if US deploys intermediate-range missile in Asia-Pacifc, warns China
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

China on Wednesday warned United States of retaliation if America deploys its intermediate-range missile in Asia-Pacifc region. "China is resolutely against #US' intermediate-range missile deployment in Asia-Pacifc region. If the US is to proceed, China will not sit idle and will take all necessary measures to counter," Global Times quoted Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson Wu Qian as saying.

Recently, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had said that China has illegally claimed territories in the South China Sea, threatening vital sea lanes. He advised Beijing to follow the "western rule set" for building their nation. "I hope that the Chinese Communist Party will begin to recognize that if they want to rise, if they want to continue to build out their nation, that they need to do so on a Western rule set that honors the rule of law and honors freedom and respect for sovereignty," said Pompeo in a video message.

"The PLA has escalated border tensions. We see them today in India, the world's most populous democracy. We watch as its militarises the South China Sea and illegally claiming more territory there, threatening vital sea lanes," said Pompeo. (ANI)

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

HIV epidemic still urgent unfinished business, UNAIDS chief says at PCB meeting

The 46th meeting of the UNAIDS Programme Coordinating Board commenced on 23 June 2020. Held for the first time as a virtual meeting, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will see three days of discussion and reflection on the ...

Indian side raised issue of violent face off in Galwan Valley on June 15 during diplomatic talks with China: MEA.

Indian side raised issue of violent face off in Galwan Valley on June 15 during diplomatic talks with China MEA....

Indian side conveyed its concerns on recent developments in eastern Ladakh: MEA on diplomatic talks between India and China.

Indian side conveyed its concerns on recent developments in eastern Ladakh MEA on diplomatic talks between India and China....

As Lebanese pound crumbles, Berri urges 'financial state of emergency'

Parliament speaker Nabih Berri urged Lebanons government, central bank and commercial banks on Wednesday to declare a financial state of emergency and review all steps to protect the collapsing currency.He also said Lebanon would not get a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020