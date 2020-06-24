Left Menu
Trade talks with U.S. progressing at a "good pace", says UK PM's spokesman

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-06-2020 19:14 IST
Trade talks with U.S. progressing at a "good pace", says UK PM's spokesman

Trade talks between Britain and the United States are progressing at a good pace, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

"They are progressing at a good pace ... the latest round is due to conclude at the end of this week," the spokesman told reporters.

