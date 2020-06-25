People News Roundup: Harry and Meghan sign with A-list agency and Porn star Ron Jeremy charged with rape

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Harry and Meghan sign with A-list agency to hit the speaking circuit

Prince Harry and wife Meghan are ready to hit the speakers' circuit after signing with an agency that works with former U.S. President Obama and other high-profile clients, according to a person familiar with their plans. The pair is being represented by the New York-based Harry Walker Agency, whose roster of speakers includes Barack and Michelle Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton, and Oprah Winfrey, the person said on Wednesday.

Porn star Ron Jeremy charged with rape and sexual assault

Adult film star Ron Jeremy was charged with raping three women and sexually assaulting a fourth in incidents in West Hollywood from 2014 to 2019, the Los Angeles County district attorney said on Tuesday. Jeremy, 67, is among the biggest names in the pornography industry, having appeared in more than 2,000 adult films starting in the 1970s.