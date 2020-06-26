Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump wants federal hiring to focus on skills over degrees

Trump is set to sign an executive order on Friday outlining a new direction for the nation's largest employer during a meeting of the board that advises the administration on worker policy. Ivanka Trump, the president's daughter and adviser, is co-chair of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board and has worked on improving job training to meet employers' changing needs.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-06-2020 03:32 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 03:32 IST
Trump wants federal hiring to focus on skills over degrees

President Donald Trump is preparing to direct the federal government to overhaul its hiring to prioritise a job applicant's skills over a college degree, administration and industry officials say. Trump is set to sign an executive order on Friday outlining a new direction for the nation's largest employer during a meeting of the board that advises the administration on worker policy.

Ivanka Trump, the president's daughter and adviser, is co-chair of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board and has worked on improving job training to meet employers' changing needs. The federal government is the nation's largest employer with 2.1 million civilian workers, excluding postal service employees.

Ivanka Trump predicted the change in federal government hiring would create a more inclusive and talented workforce. She encouraged the private sector to follow the administration's lead. “We are modernising federal hiring to find candidates with the relevant competencies and knowledge, rather than simply recruiting based on degree requirements,” she said in a statement. “We encourage employers everywhere to take a look at their hiring practices and think critically about how initiatives like these can help diversify and strengthen their workforce.” Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, the board's other co-chair, said the need for skills training and apprenticeships is as great as it was before the coronavirus pandemic forced millions of people out of work, pushing the national unemployment rate above 13 per cent in May.

“Americans are eager to get to work but they need our help,” Ross said. The White House isn't eliminating degree requirements altogether but instead will stress skills in jobs where having a degree is less important.

Aides say the change will create more opportunities for Americans to work for the federal government by recognising that some learning happens outside of classrooms. Ivanka Trump and other administration officials have pushed to increase opportunities for apprenticeships and have promoted such training and vocational education as alternatives to traditional two-year or four-year college degree programmes.

The Office of Personnel Management will be responsible for implementing the president's order. IBM is among the companies that have moved in this direction. Last year, 15 per cent of its new US hires had nontraditional backgrounds because they were evaluated based on skills instead of looking only at their degrees, Ginni Rometty, the company's executive chairman, said via the White House.

“We hired from new areas of the country, including under-served communities, and this promoted more diversity in the applications we received,” said Rometty, who is expected to participate in Friday's meeting. At the meeting, the workforce advisory board is also expected to announce details of a private-sector ad campaign led by Apple, IBM and the nonprofit Ad Council to promote alternate pathways to education.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Nigeria decides to strengthen China-Nigeria trade through 'Made in Nigeria with China' brand

World Bank debars Vietnam-based Sao Bac Dau Technologies for seven-year

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

MP Congress MLA booked for making objectionable remarks against woman union minister

Congress MLA from Vidisha, Shashank Bhargava, has been booked on a complaint filed by the municipality chairperson and some BJP workers for allegedly making objectionable remarks against a woman union minister, Station House Officer Virendr...

Soccer-Liverpool win Premier League title with seven games to spare

Thirty years of hurt came to an end for Liverpool when they were confirmed as Premier League champions on Thursday courtesy of second-placed Manchester Citys 2-1 defeat by Chelsea. The result at Stamford Bridge means Liverpool have an unass...

Severe COVID-19 can damage the brain, preliminary study finds

A preliminary study of patients hospitalised with COVID-19 has found the disease can damage the brain, causing complications such as stroke, inflammation, psychosis and dementia-like symptoms in some severe cases. The findings are the first...

Vikin.gg, Virtus.pro stay alive at Beyond Epic - EU/CIS

Vikin.gg and Virtus.pro each won in the lower bracket on Thursday to stay alive at the Beyond Epic online Europe and Commonwealth of Independent States region event. Vikin.gg swept Alliance 2-0 before Virtus.pro beat OG 2-1 in the lower bra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020