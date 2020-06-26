Left Menu
Development News Edition

Multilateral structures like UNSC have teeth but show little or no appetite to bite: UN chief

And some of the instruments that do have teeth, show little or no appetite to bite, as has recently been the case with the difficulties faced by the Security Council,” he said. Guterres underscored that the international community must give multilateralism the capacities to confront current challenges, not only to meet immediate needs, but to enable future generations to meet theirs.

PTI | New York | Updated: 26-06-2020 12:01 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 11:49 IST
Multilateral structures like UNSC have teeth but show little or no appetite to bite: UN chief
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Multilateral instruments such as the UN Security Council have teeth but "show little or no appetite to bite," UN chief Antonio Guterres has said as he underlined the need for "effective and inclusive" multilateralism. As the world body on Friday commemorates the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the UN Charter, the founding document of the Organisation, the Secretary-General said there is a need to re-imagine the way nations cooperate.

"We need a networked multilateralism, bringing together the UN system, regional organizations, international financial institutions, and others. And we need an inclusive multilateralism, drawing on the indispensable contributions of civil society, business, cities, regions and, in particular, with greater weight given to the voices of youth," Guterres said at a virtual press conference Thursday. Underling that in the 21st Century, governments are no longer the only political and power reality, he said "we need an effective multilateralism that can function as an instrument of global governance where it is needed." He pointed out that the problem is not that multilateralism is not up to the challenges the world faces. "The problem is that today's multilateralism lacks scale, ambition, and teeth. And some of the instruments that do have teeth, show little or no appetite to bite, as has recently been the case with the difficulties faced by the Security Council," he said.

Guterres underscored that the international community must give multilateralism the capacities to confront current challenges, not only to meet immediate needs but to enable future generations to meet theirs. The UNSC has been strongly criticized for its inaction and lack of leadership in dealing with the COVID19 pandemic and its failure to adopt even a single resolution on the global health and humanitarian crisis caused by the outbreak.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for reformed multilateralism and reform of multilateral system as essential to ensure that the international system is inclusive and caters to the requirements of all countries, which will in turn facilitate stronger action. Reforming multilateral systems is one of the five key priorities for India when it sits in the Council as a non-permanent member for two years beginning January 2021.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti has said that as the UN commemorates its 75th anniversary this year, "it is clear to us that United Nations and indeed multilateralism itself need to change to reflect contemporary realities to enable them to remain effective and credible." Guterres acknowledged that it is difficult to have a meaningful transformation of the mechanisms of global governance without the active participation of the world powers. "Let me blunt, their relationships today have never been more dysfunctional. But I firmly believe that awakening will come when we recognize our shared fragilities - when the factors that today divide instead begin to force people to finally understand that division is a danger to everyone, starting with themselves," he said.

He said he looks forward to discussing these matters with world leaders during the high-level UN General Assembly session in September in whatever format necessary. "We absolutely must come together to reimagine and reinvent the world we share. In response to questions, the UN chief said while many negative things have happened in the 75 years since the UN founded, "at least the Third World War so many people have predicted was avoided. We had what many called the 'long peace' with many small conflicts, but conflicts in which the big powers did not get involved against each other." While the high-level UNGA week looks all set to be held virtually this year due to COVID19, Guterres said he hopes that a summit of China, France, Russia, UK, and the US - the five permanent members of the Security Council - will be possible before the General Assembly.

"It will be very important to address some of the contradictions that still, to a large extent, paralyze very important issues in the Security Council," he said. The UN chief said he wishes that through the summit, the big powers will understand independently of what divides them, that they need to come together and mobilize the world to defeat the pandemic, defeat climate change, put some order in relation to the cyberspace and create conditions for recovery to a more sustainable and inclusive economy and society.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

World Bank debars Vietnam-based Sao Bac Dau Technologies for seven-year

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Finch keeping himself busy with planning for 2023 World Cup in India

He has not been in the middle since March but that has not stopped Australias limited-overs captain Aaron Finch from constantly thinking about the game, so much so that he is already plotting a title bid for the 2023 ODI World Cup in India....

Detailed Benefits on how one can Grow Their Enterprise With a Business Loan From Bajaj Finserv

PUNE, India, June 26, 2020 PRNewswire -- According to a report by the Economic Times - The MSME sector is and regarded as the backbone of the Indian economy. It churns out over 6000 products which are highly sought after across the global m...

BYJU'S raises funds from tech investment firm BOND

Edu-tech major BYJUS on Friday said it has raised funds from global technology investment firm BOND. The company however did not disclose the amount raised or the valuationIn February, BYJUS raised about USD 200 million in funding from Gen...

C'garh CM seeks extension of Centre's food scheme till Sept

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has urged the Centre to extend the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Ann Yojana PMGKAY till September, an official here said on Friday. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, Baghel sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020