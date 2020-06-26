Left Menu
Danish PM postpones wedding because of EU summit

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is postponing her wedding next month because of a European Union summit on the future of the bloc's budget.

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is postponing her wedding next month because of a European Union summit on the future of the bloc's budget. “The Council meeting in Brussels takes place on the Saturday in July, where we had planned a wedding. Darn. But I have to take care of my work and take care of Denmark's interests. So, we have to change plans once again,” Frederiksen said on her Instagram account.

It is the second time she has rescheduled the ceremony. Last year, Frederiksen postponed it because of national elections on June 5 that led her Social Democrats to form a one-party, minority government. Frederiksen and her fiance Bo Tengberg met in 2014 and got engaged in 2017, according to Ekstra Bladet.

Frederiksen said she would “probably succeed in getting married soon” and praised her fiance's patience. After a number of virtual meetings, The EU has scheduled a physical meeting of the European Council July 17-18 to discuss, among other things, a new long-term EU budget.

Denmark is one of the four countries — along with Austria, Sweden and the Netherlands — which had opposed grants as opposed to loans under the recovery fund, and also insisted on the 2021-27 EU budget not exceeding 1.0% of the bloc's gross national income. The four countries have been arguing for a smaller sum after Britain's departure from the EU..

