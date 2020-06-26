Left Menu
Several injured in incident in Scottish city of Glasgow - Sky News

At least three people have been injured in an incident in the Scottish city of Glasgow, an eyewitness told Sky News on Friday, after police confirmed they had closed off one of the city's streets. The witness said she had seen people covered in blood being treated by emergency services and armed police on the scene at around 1215 GMT. Police said they were treating that incident as terrorism.

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2020 18:51 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 18:51 IST
At least three people have been injured in an incident in the Scottish city of Glasgow, an eyewitness told Sky News on Friday, after police confirmed they had closed off one of the city's streets.

The witness said she had seen people covered in blood being treated by emergency services and armed police on the scene at around 1215 GMT. Greater Glasgow Police said: "Emergency services are currently dealing with an incident on West George Street in Glasgow."

"The street is currently closed off and the public are asked to avoid the area at present. The situation is contained at this time and there is no danger to the general public." The Scottish Police Federation said they were aware of reports that a police officer had been stabbed in the incident.

Last week three people died in the southern English town of Reading when a man wielding a five-inch knife went on the rampage in a park. Police said they were treating that incident as terrorism.

