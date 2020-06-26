Pakistan to ground 262 pilots with "dubious" credentials - minister
He said all the airlines and the clubs had been conveyed that: "Their credentials are dubious, and they shouldn't be allowed to fly." PIA said on Thursday it would ground pilots with "dubious" licences.Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 26-06-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 19:47 IST
Pakistan will ground 262 airline pilots whose credentials may have been falsified, the country's aviation minister said on Friday. The pilots in the line of fire included 141 from Pakistan International Airlines, nine from Air Blue and 10 from Serene Airline, Ghulam Sarwar Khan said.
The rest of the 262 belong to flying clubs or chartered plane services, he said. He said all the airlines and the clubs had been conveyed that: "Their credentials are dubious, and they shouldn't be allowed to fly." PIA said on Thursday it would ground pilots with "dubious" licences.
ALSO READ
MGH Pakistan Operates Multiple Air Charters for Delivering Masks to Germany
Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Rajouri, Poonch and Kathua districts
One Indian Army jawan killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in J-K's Rajouri
US report on religious freedom blames Pakistan for targeted killing of minorities
Two Pakistani soldiers killed in blast in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa