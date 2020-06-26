Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan to ground 262 pilots with "dubious" credentials - minister

He said all the airlines and the clubs had been conveyed that: "Their credentials are dubious, and they shouldn't be allowed to fly." PIA said on Thursday it would ground pilots with "dubious" licences.

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 26-06-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 19:47 IST
Pakistan to ground 262 pilots with "dubious" credentials - minister
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan will ground 262 airline pilots whose credentials may have been falsified, the country's aviation minister said on Friday. The pilots in the line of fire included 141 from Pakistan International Airlines, nine from Air Blue and 10 from Serene Airline, Ghulam Sarwar Khan said.

The rest of the 262 belong to flying clubs or chartered plane services, he said. He said all the airlines and the clubs had been conveyed that: "Their credentials are dubious, and they shouldn't be allowed to fly." PIA said on Thursday it would ground pilots with "dubious" licences.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Leaders of Turkey and Greece discuss COVID fallout in rare call

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan discussed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic by phone on Friday, Athens and Ankara said - rare such contact for two neighbors at odds over a range of issues.Mits...

Mexico City police chief shot in assassination attempt, blames drug cartel

Mexico Citys chief of police was shot and injured and two of his bodyguards killed in a dramatic assassination attempt early on Friday that he quickly blamed on one of Mexicos most powerful drug gangs, the Jalisco New Generation Cartel CJNG...

Differently-abled SSLC student wins accolade in Karnataka

A differently-abled SSLC student in Bantwal in coastal Karnataka has become a toast of the town for his determination to write the examination. The boy did not allow his inability to write with his hands come in the way to pursue his academ...

Greek, Turkish leaders speak after months of tension

The leaders of Greece and Turkey spoke by phone Friday, the prime ministers office says, after months of increasing tension between the two countries. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan focus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020