Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fnatic topple T1, continue ascent in SEA League

Week 2 play continues Saturday with Fnatic facing BOOM and Neon taking on Geek Fam. Reality Rift will pocket a victory following the expected forfeiture of Execration. ONE Esports Dota 2 SEA League standings, with match record (W-L-T), game record and points, through Friday: 1.

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 20:45 IST
Fnatic topple T1, continue ascent in SEA League
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Fnatic swept T1 on Friday to climb into third place in ONE Esports Dota 2 SEA League action. Fnatic followed up a 2-0 victory over Team Adroit on Thursday with a 2-0 triumph versus T1. Fnatic recorded wins in 32 and 28 minutes, respectively, on Friday to move within one point of second-place T1.

Neon Esports salvaged a 1-1 tie with BOOM Esports on Friday after winning the second map in just under 40 minutes. BOOM, who won the first map in 39 minutes, have tied their two matches thus far in the tournament to remain even in points with Neon for seventh place. Also on Friday, TNC Predator posted their first victory of the tournament after Execration forfeited their match.

The $100,000 online tournament features 10 teams from Southeast Asia. Seven teams received invitations, and three teams reached the event through two qualifiers. The round-robin group stage runs through July 12, with all matches best-of-two.

Two teams will be eliminated during the group stage. The top four teams will advance to the playoffs' upper bracket, and the fifth- through eighth-place teams will move on to the lower bracket. The double-elimination playoffs will be held July 15-19. Playoff matches are best-of-three until the final, which is best-of-five. Week 2 play continues Saturday with Fnatic facing BOOM and Neon taking on Geek Fam. Reality Rift will pocket a victory following the expected forfeiture of Execration.

ONE Esports Dota 2 SEA League standings, with match record (W-L-T), game record and points, through Friday: 1. NEW Esports, 2-0-2, (6-2), 8

2. T1, 2-2-1, (5-5), 7 3. Fnatic, 2-0-0, (4-0), 6

T4. Reality Rift, 1-1-2, (4-4), 5 T4. TNC Predator, 1-0-2, (4-2), 5

6. Team Adroit, 0-1-4, (4-6), 4 T7. BOOM Esports, 0-0-2, (2-2), 2

T7. Neon Esports, 0-1-2, (2-4), 2 9. Execration, 0-3-1, (1-7), 1

10. Geek Fam, 0-0-0, (0-0), 0

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

It is entirely China's responsibility to take a careful view of bilateral ties; decide which direction to move forward: Indian envoy Misri.

It is entirely Chinas responsibility to take a careful view of bilateral ties decide which direction to move forward Indian envoy Misri....

Climate activists disrupt reopening of Paris' Orly Airport

Twenty-nine environmental activists were arrested Friday after breaking onto a runway of Paris Orly Airport to protest plane emissions just hours after the airport reopened for the first time since the virus pandemic grounded most air trav...

Mizoram CM asks officials to provide relief to earthquake-hit families

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Friday said relief materials will be provided to the families affected by earthquakes in three districts of the Northeastern state. A series of tremors of varied intensity jolted Mizoram between June 18...

Militant behind attack on CRPF party in south Kashmir identified, belongs to JKIS: Police

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday said it has identified the militant behind the attack on a security forces party in Anantnag district, in which a CRPF jawan and a minor boy were killed. The militant been identified as Zahid Daas and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020