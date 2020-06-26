Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top Esports stay perfect at LPL Summer Split

Top Esports remained unbeaten following a 2-1 victory over EDward Gaming on Friday at the League of Legends Pro League Summer Split in Shanghai.The champion will claim more than $280,000 of the nearly $600,000 prize pool. Week 4 continues Saturday with Suning (3-3) facing winless Dominus Esports (0-5) and eStar Gaming (2-3) squaring off versus FunPlus Phoenix (2-2).

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 21:06 IST
Top Esports stay perfect at LPL Summer Split
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Top Esports remained unbeaten following a 2-1 victory over EDward Gaming on Friday at the League of Legends Pro League Summer Split in Shanghai. Zhao "Aodi" Ao-Di earned MVP honors for EDward Gaming in the first map before Top Esports answered with MVP performances by Zhuo "knight" Ding and Liang "yuyanjia" Jia-Yuan.

First-place Top Esports improved to 6-0 to remain ahead of Victory Five (5-1), who have won three in a row. In the day's other match, Team WE (4-2) elevated into fourth place following a 2-0 victory over winless Rogue Warriors (0-4).

Zhao "Jiumeng" Jia-Hao and Gi-tae "Morgan" Park each posted an MVP performance for Team WE. The 17-team, 10-week LPL season runs through Aug. 9. Following a single round robin of best-of-three matches, the top eight sides will advance to the Summer Split playoffs.

All matches in the single-elimination postseason bracket will be best-of-five, with dates yet to be announced. The top two teams will get double byes into the semifinals, and the third- and fourth-place teams will get byes in the quarterfinals. The fifth- through eighth-place teams will compete in the opening round. The tiebreaker order for playoff positioning is game differential followed by head-to-head result. The playoff winner will earn a spot in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China at a date to be announced. The champion will claim more than $280,000 of the nearly $600,000 prize pool.

Week 4 continues Saturday with Suning (3-3) facing winless Dominus Esports (0-5) and eStar Gaming (2-3) squaring off versus FunPlus Phoenix (2-2). LPL Summer Split standings through Friday (record, map differential):

1. Top Esports, 6-0, +10 2. Victory Five, 5-1, +7

3. LGD Gaming, 4-1, +3 4. Team WE, 4-2, +5

5. Invictus Gaming, 4-2, +3 6. Royal Never Give Up, 4-2, +2

7. Suning, 3-3, 0 8. FunPlus Phoenix, 2-2, +1

9. JD Gaming, 2-2, +1 10. eStar Gaming, 2-3, +1

11. EDward Gaming, 2-3, 0 12. LNG Esports, 2-3, -3

13. Oh My God, 2-4, -2 14. Vici Gaming, 1-3, -4

15. Bilibili Gaming, 1-4, -6 16. Rogue Warriors, 0-4, -8

17. Dominus Esports, 0-5, -10

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Justin Bieber files $20 mln defamation lawsuit over sexual misconduct claims

Justin Bieber has filed a 20 million defamation lawsuit against two women who accused him of sexual misconduct. The Canadian pop star filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday after saying on Twitter earlier this week that...

Yemen: millions of children facing deadly hunger, amidst aid shortages and COVID-19

Millions of children in the heart of the worlds worst humanitarian disaster could be pushed to the brink of starvation, due to huge shortfalls in humanitarian aid funding amid the coronavirus pandemic, the UN Childrens Fund UNICEF said on F...

New York's Cuomo says "time to wake up, America" as other states see COVID-19 spikes

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday criticized states that reopened their economies before getting the novel coronavirus under control, saying there was undeniable, irrefutable evidence those states made a mistake.Cuomo told a briefing...

Golf-McCarthy is third PGA Tour player to test positive for COVID-19 - report

Danny McCarthy has become the third golfer on the PGA Tour to test positive for COVID-19 and the American has withdrawn from the ongoing Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, Golf Channel reported on Friday. Nick Watney was the f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020