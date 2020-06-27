Left Menu
Development News Edition

Egypt, Sudan: Ethiopia won't fill disputed dam before accord

The leaders of Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia have agreed that Ethiopia will refrain from filling its new hydroelectric dam on the Blue Nile next month and return to talks aimed at reaching an agreement among the three nations on use of the river's waters, according to statements from Egypt and Sudan.

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 27-06-2020 05:47 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 05:47 IST
Egypt, Sudan: Ethiopia won't fill disputed dam before accord

The leaders of Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia have agreed that Ethiopia will refrain from filling its new hydroelectric dam on the Blue Nile next month and return to talks aimed at reaching an agreement among the three nations on use of the river's waters, according to statements from Egypt and Sudan. The announcement was a modest reprieve from weeks of bellicose rhetoric and escalating tensions over the USD 4.6 billion Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, which Ethiopia had vowed to start filling at the start of the rainy season in July.

There was no immediate comment from Ethiopia on Friday's statement, beyond a tweet from Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed that described an African Union summit discussion about the dam as "fruitful". Ethiopia has hinged its development ambitions on the mega-project, describing the dam as a crucial lifeline to bring millions out of poverty.

Egypt, which relies on the Nile for more than 90% of its water supplies and already faces high water stress, fears a devastating impact on its booming population of 100 million. Sudan, which also depends on the Nile for water, has played a key role in bringing the two sides together after the collapse of US-mediated talks in February.

Just last week, Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedu Andargachew declared that his country would start filling the dam's reservoir, after the latest round of talks with Egypt and Sudan failed to reach an accord governing how the dam will be filled and operated. After the African Union video conference chaired by South Africa on Friday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi said that "all parties" had pledged not to take "any unilateral action" by filling the dam without a final agreement, said Bassam Radi, Egypt's presidency spokesman.

Sudan's state-run media also reported that the impasse between the Nile basin countries had eased, saying the countries had agreed to restart negotiations through a technical committee with the aim of reaching a deal in two weeks. Sticking points in the talks have been how much water Ethiopia will release downstream from the dam if a multi-year drought occurs and how Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan will resolve any future disagreements.

Both Egypt and Sudan have appealed to the UN Security Council to intervene in the years-long dispute and help the Nile basin countries avert a crisis. The council is set to hold a public meeting on the issue Monday. Filling the dam without an agreement could bring the stand-off to a critical juncture. Both Egypt and Ethiopia have hinted at military steps to protect their interests, and experts fear a breakdown in talks could lead to open conflict.

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even Trump's

Facebook has said that it will flag all newsworthy posts from politicians that break its rules, including those from President Donald Trump. Separately, Facebooks stock dropped more than 8 per cent, erasing roughly USD 50 billion from its m...

NBA releases schedule, but Silver admits risk exists

Even as the NBA was unveiling its schedule for the conclusion of the regular season, commissioner Adam Silver admitted Friday that the leagues bubble in central Florida cant be made totally safe from the coronavirus pandemic. The league is ...

Egypt, Sudan: Ethiopia won't fill disputed dam before accord

The leaders of Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia have agreed that Ethiopia will refrain from filling its new hydroelectric dam on the Blue Nile next month and return to talks aimed at reaching an agreement among the three nations on use of the rive...

Gunman kills two warehouse co-workers and himself in central Illinois

An employee of a coffee-dispenser manufacturer opened fire with a handgun on Friday at the companys warehouse in Springfield, Illinois, killing two co-workers and wounding a third before fleeing the scene and taking his own life, police sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020