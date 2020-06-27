Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nepal to reopen its second border point with China for supply of essential goods

Nepal has decided to reopen its second border point with China after five months for the supply of goods like construction material and equipment necessary for hydropower and airport projects, according to a media report.“We have accorded priority to import essential goods, mainly construction equipment, in the first phase,” said Punya Bikram Khadka, chief customs officer at Rasuwa Customs Office.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 27-06-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 20:56 IST
Nepal to reopen its second border point with China for supply of essential goods
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Nepal has decided to reopen its second border point with China after five months for the supply of goods like construction material and equipment necessary for hydropower and airport projects, according to a media report. Nepal on January 29 closed its two border points with China -- Tatopani and Rasuwagadhi -- to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Tatopani border point was opened on April 8 to bring medicines and health equipment from China. The two countries have now agreed to resume one-way traffic to Nepal through the Rasuwagadhi border, the Kathmandu Post reported.

The exact date to reopen the border has not been finalised, it said. Hari Prasad Pant, chief district officer of Rasuwa, said that reopening the border point had been discussed between authorities from the two countries at the Nepal-China Friendship Bridge (Miteri Bridge) on Wednesday. As per the agreement, Chinese cargo drivers will drop the goods at Nepal border point. Once the Chinese loaders and drivers return, Nepali drivers and loaders will receive the shipment and take them to the respective places.

Initially, four trucks will be allowed daily. The number will be increased gradually. "We have accorded priority to import essential goods, mainly construction equipment, in the first phase," said Punya Bikram Khadka, chief customs officer at Rasuwa Customs Office. As the financial closure of most of the projects like hydropower and airport need to be completed by mid-July, the priority will be given to import their equipment, he said.

A large number of equipment of Bhairahawa and Pokhara international airports has been stranded in the border point after the lockdown was imposed in January. Khadka said that people's movement would not be allowed on either side of the border except the workers and the drivers. Nepal has so far reported 12,309 coronavirus cases with 28 deaths.

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Swarm of locusts reaches Nepal

Nepali government said Saturday that the locust swarm has entered the country from its southern border with India. Nepals Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development confirmed the entry of the locusts in a statement cited by Xinhua ne...

We can beat England in their own backyard: Pak captain Ali

Pakistan captain Azhar Ali believes that his team can defeat England in their own backyard in the upcoming three-match Test series if the batting unit clicks to post 300-plus totals. The first Test begins at Lords on July 30, and the team l...

Russia: Dozens detained at protest supporting LGBT artist

Police in Moscow detained dozens of demonstrators protesting a pornography charge brought against a Russian LGBT rights activist and artist. During Saturdays demonstration, participants stood in line to picket one at a time in support of Yu...

Soccer-Robben comes out of retirement to sign for boyhood side Groningen

Dutch winger Arjen Robben is making a comeback to professional soccer after signing with his boyhood club FC Groningen for the 2020-21 season, the Dutch Eredivisie side said on Saturday. Robben, 36, retired last year after winning his eight...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020