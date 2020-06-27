Left Menu
CDEC, Aster sweep in DPL-CDA Season 2

Week 1 action concludes Sunday with IG meeting Sirius and Aster playing Sparking Arrow Gaming. The DPL-CDA Professional League Season 2 standings through Saturday, with match record and game record: 1.

The 10-team online Dota 2 event in China features a prize pool of approximately $185,000. Image Credit: Flickr

CDEC Gaming won again on Saturday to move to the top of the standings of Season 2 in the DPL-CDA Professional League. CDEC (2-1) swept Invictus Gaming (0-1) in 37 and 36 minutes, while Team Aster (1-0) made their debut with a sweep of Team Sirius (1-1) in 34 and 35 minutes.

The 10-team online Dota 2 event in China features a prize pool of approximately $185,000. All teams will compete in a round-robin format, with the top eight advancing to the double-elimination playoffs. All matches are best of three except the best-of-five grand final scheduled for July 26. Week 1 action concludes Sunday with IG meeting Sirius and Aster playing Sparking Arrow Gaming.

The DPL-CDA Professional League Season 2 standings through Saturday, with match record and game record: 1. CDEC Gaming, 2-1, 5-2

T2. Sparking Arrow Gaming, 1-0, 2-0 T2. Team Aster, 1-0, 2-0

4. EHOME, 1-1, 3-2 5. Vici Gaming, 1-1, 2-2

T6. Team Sirius, 1-1, 2-3 T6. PSG.LGD, 1-1, 2-3

8. Royal Never Give Up, 0-0, 0-0 9. Invictus Gaming, 0-1, 0-2

10. iG Vitality, 0-2, 0-4 --Field Level Media

