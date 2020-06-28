Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico's coronavirus toll approaching 26,400

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico now stands at over 212,800 while the country's COVID-19 death toll is approaching 26,400 with over 600 new deaths registered in the past 24 hours, the latest data from the country's Health Ministry shows.

ANI | Mexico City | Updated: 28-06-2020 08:10 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 08:10 IST
Mexico's coronavirus toll approaching 26,400
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Mexico City [Mexico], June 28 (Sputnik/ANI): The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico now stands at over 212,800 while the country's COVID-19 death toll is approaching 26,400 with over 600 new deaths registered in the past 24 hours, the latest data from the country's Health Ministry shows. "There are 212,802 confirmed [coronavirus] cases in Mexico, another 67,099 cases are awaiting test results," health promotion chief Ricardo Cortes said during a Saturday press conference broadcast on Twitter.

In the past 24 hours, Mexico registered 602 new coronavirus deaths with the country's total COVID-19 death toll now standing at 26,381. On Friday, Mexico reported 719 new coronavirus-related deaths and 5,441 new COVID-19 cases.

A week ago, Mexico's coronavirus death toll stood at around 21,000, thus the country has seen a weekly rise of about 5,000 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico stood at around 180,000 a week ago. (Sputnik/ANI)

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Todd matches Johnson's 61 to take the lead at Travelers

Brendon Todd and Dustin Johnson each shot career-low 61s at the Travelers Championship, leaving Todd with a two-stroke lead over the 2016 U.S. Open champion. The 34-year-old Georgian, playing a couple holes behind Johnson, had a chance at t...

Another WNBA player for Sky tests positive

Another Chicago Sky player has tested positive for the coronavirus. Guard Sydney Colson announced the result Saturday on Twitter. About two months earlier, WNBA teammate center Stefanie Dolson said she and her entire family tested positive....

Australia's Victoria state mandates coronavirus testing for travellers

Australias Victoria state will implement mandatory coronavirus tests for returning travellers after a sharp spike in infections over the past two weeks, the states premier said on Sunday. The countrys second-most populous state had 49 new c...

Jaipur: FIR against Ramdev, others for claiming to develop COVID-19 cure

An FIR has been registered against Yog guru Ramdev, Patanjali CEO Acharya Balkrishna, NIMS University, Jaipur, Director Dr Balbir Singh Tomar and others for their claiming to develop a cure for the coronavirus while the pandemic is wreaking...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020