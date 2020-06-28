Left Menu
US News Roundup: One dead, another injured in shooting; Mississippi moves to change its state flag and more

Nationwide protests against racial injustice and police brutality triggered by the death of George Floyd, a Black man, in police custody, have led to calls for the removal of Confederate statues and other symbols of the legacy of slavery in the United States.

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

One dead, another injured in shooting at Jefferson Square Park in Louisville

One person died and another was injured in a shooting late on Saturday in Louisville, Kentucky's Jefferson Square Park, which has become a center for protests against the police killing of a Black woman in her home in March. Reports of the shooting at the park came at 9 p.m. (0100 GMT on Sunday), according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Pandemic curtails most U.S. Pride events, but some will march on

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the cancellation of most Pride events this year, but organizers of a march in Manhattan on Sunday expect to draw tens of thousands of people to the streets in solidarity with protesters demanding an end to racial injustice and police brutality. The second annual Queer Liberation March will cap a month of Pride events, virtual and live, during which the celebration of LGBTQ lives has merged with the nationwide demonstrations ignited by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month.

Mississippi moves to change its state flag

The Mississippi House of Representatives on Saturday voted to move ahead with a process that could result in the removal of a Confederate emblem from the state flag, according to media reports, and the governor vowed to approve a bill. Nationwide protests against racial injustice and police brutality triggered by the death of George Floyd, a Black man, in police custody, have led to calls for the removal of Confederate statues and other symbols of the legacy of slavery in the United States.

Texas mayor orders curfew, as states hard-hit by COVID-19 backtrack on reopening

A small city on the outskirts of Houston, Texas has instituted a curfew starting Saturday night due to surging cases of the novel coronavirus, the latest move by officials in some southern and western states to backtrack on their reopening plans. The mayor of Galena Park, a community of 10,000 people east of Houston, said she was heeding a warning from Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, who on Friday raised the public threat level to its most severe, a sign people should shelter at home.

Four arrested for damage to Andrew Jackson statue near White House

Four men have been charged in connection with damage to a statue of President Andrew Jackson during protests near the White House, the U.S. Justice Department said on Saturday. The four people, who were from Washington, D.C.; Maryland; Maine and Virginia, were charged with destruction of federal property in connection with their alleged effort to tear down Jackson's statue on June 22, the Justice Department said.

Shooting at California Walmart distribution center leaves two dead, four injured

A shooting at a Walmart distribution center in Red Bluff, California, killed at least two people and injured four others late on Saturday, officials said. The incident started around 3:30 pm Pacific Time, according to the office of the local sheriff.

Princeton to drop Woodrow Wilson's name from school

Princeton University is renaming its public policy school and Wilson College after concluding that U.S. President Woodrow Wilson's racist thinking and policies "make him an inappropriate namesake." Announcing the move on Saturday, Princeton University President Christopher Eisgruber said it related to the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and Rayshard Brooks, Black Americans who died at the hands of police in recent months.

U.S. coronavirus cases surpass 2.5 million: Reuters tally

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States rose to more than 2.5 million on Saturday, according to a Reuters tally, as states including Arizona and Florida saw record rises. More than 125,000 Americans have died of COVID-19, the highest known death toll from the disease in the world.

Under Armour to discontinue record apparel partnership with UCLA

Athletic apparel maker Under Armour said on Saturday it will discontinue its partnership with UCLA - a 15-year, $280 million accords announced in 2016 that was billed as the largest apparel deal in the history of American collegiate sports. The University of California, Los Angeles promised to fight the move.

Some Disneyland workers protest reopening plans amid pandemic

Workers at California's Disneyland Resort protested from their cars on Saturday, arguing that the Walt Disney Co has not agreed to adequate protections for employees when the destination reopens to the public amid a pandemic. The company had planned to welcome guests back to Disneyland and neighboring California Adventure starting July 17 but delayed the restart date indefinitely.

