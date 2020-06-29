Entertainment News Roundup: U.S. movie theaters prepare to switch the lights back on; Summer movie blockbusters delayed and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

U.S. movie theaters prepare to switch the lights back on, but hurdles remain

When the 60-person Arena Cinelounge in Los Angeles opens again for the first time in months, more than a dozen seats will be filled by cardboard cutouts of James Dean, Charlie Chaplin, and other Hollywood icons. The seating arrangement, designed to encourage social distancing among the 15 real-life patrons who will be allowed into each screening, is one of the new safety measures theaters are putting in place to reduce the chance of coronavirus spread.

Summer movie blockbusters delayed again as Disney pushes 'Mulan' to August

Walt Disney Co postponed the debut of live-action movie "Mulan" until Aug. 21, the company said in a statement on Friday, a blow to theater operators who want blockbuster movies to draw audiences from their homes in the middle of a pandemic. "Mulan" was scheduled to debut in March but was postponed until July 24 when the coronavirus outbreak forced theaters around the world to close.

Margot Robbie to star in female-centric 'Pirates of the Caribbean'

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" are getting ready to set sail in a whole new direction, with Australian actress Margot Robbie starring in a new version of one of Disney's biggest film franchises. Robbie, the star of "Suicide Squad" and "I, Tonya," is to head a female-driven "Pirates" movie which is in the early stages of development, a source with knowledge of the project said on Friday.

Porn star Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges in Los Angeles

Adult film star Ron Jeremy pleaded not guilty in a Los Angeles courtroom on Friday to charges of raping three women and sexually assaulting a fourth in incidents from 2014 to 2019, City News Service reported. Jeremy, 67, is among the biggest names in the pornography industry, having appeared in more than 2,000 adult films starting in the 1970s.

Rolling Stones working with BMI to stop Trump's use of 'You Can't Always Get What You Want' at rallies

For years, it has seemed as if Donald Trump can always get what he wants, at least when it comes to using classic rock and pop hits at his campaign rallies against the wishes of the original artists. But the Rolling Stones, who have tried for years to keep the president from appropriating "You Can't Always Get What You Want" as his walk-off music, have not thrown in the towel. On Saturday, the group sent out a statement saying it is enlisting BMI, the performing rights organization that oversees public use of the song, in their quest to keep the track from being used for politically partisan purposes. And the band says there'll be a lawsuit if the president continues using the song without a license.

TV show 'The Simpsons' ditches using white voices for characters of color

Animated TV comedy "The Simpsons" is ending the use of white actors to voice characters of color, producers said on Friday. "Moving forward, 'The Simpsons' will no longer have white actors voice non-white characters," they said in a brief statement.