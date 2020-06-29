Left Menu
Development News Edition

Entertainment News Roundup: U.S. movie theaters prepare to switch the lights back on; Summer movie blockbusters delayed and more

Summer movie blockbusters delayed again as Disney pushes 'Mulan' to August Walt Disney Co postponed the debut of live-action movie "Mulan" until Aug. 21, the company said in a statement on Friday, a blow to theater operators who want blockbuster movies to draw audiences from their homes in the middle of a pandemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2020 02:47 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 02:29 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: U.S. movie theaters prepare to switch the lights back on; Summer movie blockbusters delayed and more
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxhere

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

U.S. movie theaters prepare to switch the lights back on, but hurdles remain

When the 60-person Arena Cinelounge in Los Angeles opens again for the first time in months, more than a dozen seats will be filled by cardboard cutouts of James Dean, Charlie Chaplin, and other Hollywood icons. The seating arrangement, designed to encourage social distancing among the 15 real-life patrons who will be allowed into each screening, is one of the new safety measures theaters are putting in place to reduce the chance of coronavirus spread.

Summer movie blockbusters delayed again as Disney pushes 'Mulan' to August

Walt Disney Co postponed the debut of live-action movie "Mulan" until Aug. 21, the company said in a statement on Friday, a blow to theater operators who want blockbuster movies to draw audiences from their homes in the middle of a pandemic. "Mulan" was scheduled to debut in March but was postponed until July 24 when the coronavirus outbreak forced theaters around the world to close.

Margot Robbie to star in female-centric 'Pirates of the Caribbean'

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" are getting ready to set sail in a whole new direction, with Australian actress Margot Robbie starring in a new version of one of Disney's biggest film franchises. Robbie, the star of "Suicide Squad" and "I, Tonya," is to head a female-driven "Pirates" movie which is in the early stages of development, a source with knowledge of the project said on Friday.

Porn star Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges in Los Angeles

Adult film star Ron Jeremy pleaded not guilty in a Los Angeles courtroom on Friday to charges of raping three women and sexually assaulting a fourth in incidents from 2014 to 2019, City News Service reported. Jeremy, 67, is among the biggest names in the pornography industry, having appeared in more than 2,000 adult films starting in the 1970s.

Rolling Stones working with BMI to stop Trump's use of 'You Can't Always Get What You Want' at rallies

For years, it has seemed as if Donald Trump can always get what he wants, at least when it comes to using classic rock and pop hits at his campaign rallies against the wishes of the original artists. But the Rolling Stones, who have tried for years to keep the president from appropriating "You Can't Always Get What You Want" as his walk-off music, have not thrown in the towel. On Saturday, the group sent out a statement saying it is enlisting BMI, the performing rights organization that oversees public use of the song, in their quest to keep the track from being used for politically partisan purposes. And the band says there'll be a lawsuit if the president continues using the song without a license.

TV show 'The Simpsons' ditches using white voices for characters of color

Animated TV comedy "The Simpsons" is ending the use of white actors to voice characters of color, producers said on Friday. "Moving forward, 'The Simpsons' will no longer have white actors voice non-white characters," they said in a brief statement.

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Western Railway to add 40 additional services on Mumbai Suburban section from today

The Western Railway WR said on Sunday that it will add 40 additional suburban services to the existing 162 services currently plying on the Mumbai Suburban section with effect from June 29. A total of 202 services will now be running on WRs...

TIMELINE-How the global coronavirus pandemic unfolded

Here are some key developments as the novel coronavirus spread around the world Dec. 31, 2019 China alerts the World Health Organization of 27 cases of viral pneumonia in the central city of Wuhan. Authorities shut down a wet market in Wuha...

Shale pioneer Chesapeake Energy files for bankruptcy

Chesapeake Energy Corp filed for Chapter 11 on Sunday, becoming the largest U.S. oil and gas producer to seek bankruptcy protection in recent years as it bowed to heavy debts and the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on energy markets. The...

Global coronavirus deaths top half a million

The death toll from COVID-19 reached half a million people on Sunday, according to a Reuters tally, a grim milestone for the global pandemic that seems to be resurgent in some countries even as other regions are still grappling with the fir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020