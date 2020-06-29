Cloud9 extends lead at LCS Summer Split

Cloud9 not only remained unbeaten at the League of Legends Championship Series on Sunday, but the club stretched its lead over the field further as Week 3 came to an end. Playing the struggling Immortals (1-5), Cloud9 had little trouble in improving to 6-0, winning in 26 minutes on blue. Robert "Blaber" Huang posted an 8/2/6 kill-death-assist ratio playing as Lee Sin. Philippe "Vulcan" Laflamme added 11 assists as Thresh in the win.

Cloud 9's lead in the standings became a full two games when Golden Guardians (2-4) beat FlyQuest (4-2). TeamSoloMid (4-2) beat 100 Thieves (1-5) and Evil Geniuses (4-2) got by Dignitas (0-6) in the day's other matches. TSM won on red, the other winners were on blue. The 10 teams in the LCS Summer Split are playing a double round robin of best-of-one matches through Aug. 9. The top eight teams will advance to the double-elimination playoffs, scheduled for Aug. 13-Sept. 6.

The first- and second-place teams will receive byes into the second round of the winners bracket. The third- through sixth-place teams will open in the first round of the winners bracket, and the seventh- and eighth-place teams will begin in the first round of the losers bracket. All playoff matches will be best-of-five. The two playoff finalists will earn spots in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China at a date to be announced. The third-place team will advance to the Worlds play-in event.

Golden Guardians' win over FlyQuest wasn't nearly as easy, as the match went more than 47 minutes. Ian Victor "FBI" Huang had a 6/1/4 KDA ratio for Guardians as Ezreal while Tanner "Damonte" Damonte went for 3/0/8 as Twisted Fate. TSM needed 48 minutes to down 100 Thieves, getting a 7/2/10 KDA ratio from Soren "Bjergsen" Bjerg as Orianna, with Vincent "Biofrost" Wang posting a 0/5/13 as Blitzcrank in the win.

EG kept Dignitas winless with a 29-minute win behind Colin "Kumo" Zhao's 4/3/1 KDA ratio as Jayce and Tristan "Zeyzal" Stidam's 1/1/6 as Yuumi. League of Legends Championship Series Summer Split standings:

1. Cloud9, 6-0 T2. Counter Logic Gaming, 4-2

T2. Evil Geniuses, 4-2 T2. FlyQuest, 4-2

T2. Team Liquid, 4-2 T2. Team SoloMid, 4-2

7. Golden Guardians, 2-4 T8. 100 Thieves, 1-5

T8. Immortals, 1-5 10. Dignitas, 0-6

