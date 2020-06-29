Cloud9 extends lead at LCS Summer Split

Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2020 08:01 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 08:01 IST
Cloud9 not only remained unbeaten at the League of Legends Championship Series on Sunday, but the club stretched its lead over the field further as Week 3 came to an end. Playing the struggling Immortals (1-5), Cloud9 had little trouble in improving to 6-0, winning in 26 minutes on blue. Robert "Blaber" Huang posted an 8/2/6 kill-death-assist ratio playing as Lee Sin. Philippe "Vulcan" Laflamme added 11 assists as Thresh in the win.

Cloud 9's lead in the standings became a full two games when Golden Guardians (2-4) beat FlyQuest (4-2). TeamSoloMid (4-2) beat 100 Thieves (1-5) and Evil Geniuses (4-2) got by Dignitas (0-6) in the day's other matches. TSM won on red, the other winners were on blue. The 10 teams in the LCS Summer Split are playing a double round robin of best-of-one matches through Aug. 9. The top eight teams will advance to the double-elimination playoffs, scheduled for Aug. 13-Sept. 6.

The first- and second-place teams will receive byes into the second round of the winners bracket. The third- through sixth-place teams will open in the first round of the winners bracket, and the seventh- and eighth-place teams will begin in the first round of the losers bracket. All playoff matches will be best-of-five. The two playoff finalists will earn spots in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China at a date to be announced. The third-place team will advance to the Worlds play-in event.

Golden Guardians' win over FlyQuest wasn't nearly as easy, as the match went more than 47 minutes. Ian Victor "FBI" Huang had a 6/1/4 KDA ratio for Guardians as Ezreal while Tanner "Damonte" Damonte went for 3/0/8 as Twisted Fate. TSM needed 48 minutes to down 100 Thieves, getting a 7/2/10 KDA ratio from Soren "Bjergsen" Bjerg as Orianna, with Vincent "Biofrost" Wang posting a 0/5/13 as Blitzcrank in the win.

EG kept Dignitas winless with a 29-minute win behind Colin "Kumo" Zhao's 4/3/1 KDA ratio as Jayce and Tristan "Zeyzal" Stidam's 1/1/6 as Yuumi. League of Legends Championship Series Summer Split standings:

1. Cloud9, 6-0 T2. Counter Logic Gaming, 4-2

T2. Evil Geniuses, 4-2 T2. FlyQuest, 4-2

T2. Team Liquid, 4-2 T2. Team SoloMid, 4-2

7. Golden Guardians, 2-4 T8. 100 Thieves, 1-5

T8. Immortals, 1-5 10. Dignitas, 0-6

--Field Level Media

