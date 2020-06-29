Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hang Seng falls 1% on concerns over virus spike, Beijing's security law

Hong Kong's stock benchmark fell 1% on Monday, as sharp spikes in new COVID-19 infections globally and China's impending national security law on the city curbed risk appetite. Profits rose for the first time in six months in May. ** A Reuters poll showed China's factory activity likely grew for the fourth month in June but the pace may be waning due to weak global demand and outbreak's resurgence in Beijing.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 29-06-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 14:37 IST
Hang Seng falls 1% on concerns over virus spike, Beijing's security law
Representative Image Image Credit: Piqsels

Hong Kong's stock benchmark fell 1% on Monday, as sharp spikes in new COVID-19 infections globally and China's impending national security law on the city curbed risk appetite.

** The Hang Seng index closed 1.0% lower at 24,306.09. The China Enterprises Index, which tracks Hong Kong-listed China companies, also lost 1.0% to end at 9,753.25.

** The global coronavirus death toll touched half a million and confirmed cases topped 10 million as the pandemic continued to spread unabatedly, threatening nascent economic recoveries. Wall Street dropped over 2% on Friday.

** The growing pessimism forced investors to look past upbeat profit data for China's industrial firms. Profits rose for the first time in six months in May.

** A Reuters poll showed China's factory activity likely grew for the fourth month in June but the pace may be waning due to weak global demand and outbreak's resurgence in Beijing.

** Investors are also circumspect ahead of an impending release of the planned national security law to be implemented by the mainland Chinese government.

** The proposed national security law has raised concerns among Hong Kong democracy activists and some foreign governments that Beijing is further eroding the extensive autonomy promised when Britain handed the territory back to China in 1997.

** Enactment of the security bill may prod Washington to take actions that could undercut Hong Kong's status as an international financial center.

** Most sectors fell, with telecommunications and consumer stocks among the biggest losers. Technology shares rose slightly.

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Team boss Lefevere fears coronavirus outbreak in peloton

The return of professional cycle racing next month might be too soon and could lead to outbreaks of novel coronavirus, according to Deceuninck-Quick-Step boss Patrick Lefevere. The WorldTour is due to return on Aug. 1 with the Strade Bianch...

Hunger stalks children in Yemen as UN cuts aid programmes

When Issa Nasser was born late last year in a village in northern Yemen, his weight was about 3 kilograms, or 6.6 pounds. Now, the 7-month-old infant weighs nearly the same - less than half the average weight for his age - and has wafer-th...

ADB approves $200m loan to improve power supply and distribution in Nepal

The Asian Development Bank ADB has approved a 200 million concessional loan to improve power supply and distribution systems in Nepal.Nepal has made significant progress in electricity supply after years of chronic power shortages. However,...

Italian study shows lower viral load in COVID-19 patients in May than April peak

A small study by researchers in Italy has found that COVID-19 patients who were tested for the novel coronavirus at a hospital there in May had fewer virus particles than those who were tested a month earlier.The researchers offered some th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020