Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak government seeks report from provinces on job reservation for minorities: Official

Five per cent quota is reserved for the minorities in the government departments of Pakistan,” a senior official from the Foregin Office said. Minorities in the Muslim-majority Pakistan makeup less than five per cent of the country's total population.

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 29-06-2020 21:31 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 21:05 IST
Pak government seeks report from provinces on job reservation for minorities: Official
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The Pakistan government has sought a detailed report from the provincial governments on the status of job reservation for the minorities in various departments. The move by the Pakistan government came after a few European countries accused Islamabad of not fulfilling the quota reserved for minorities in government jobs.

The Foreign Office wrote letters to the establishment division, Islamabad, and interior departments of the provinces, including that of Gilgit-Baltistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, seeking details of the jobs provided to minorities against their quota in the government departments. "…European countries have labeled serious allegations against Pakistan government. Five per cent quota is reserved for the minorities in the government departments of Pakistan," a senior official from the Foregin Office said.

Minorities in the Muslim-majority Pakistan makeup less than five per cent of the country's total population. According to official estimates, 75 lakh Hindus live in Pakistan.

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Congress seeks white paper on fiscal condition of Goa

The Congress in Goa on Monday demanded that the BJP government comes out with a white paper detailing the exact financial condition of the state in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Congress Legislative Party CLP has also demanded a financ...

Broadway theaters to remain closed through early January 2021

Broadway theaters will remain closed through Jan. 3, 2021, industry group the Broadway League said on Monday, extending their coronavirus-related shutdown for another four months.The New York City theaters, which went dark in mid-March, had...

India slams Pak for 'absurd' remarks on Karachi terror attack

India on Monday hit out at Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi for his absurd comments linking India to the terror attack on the Pakistan stock exchange building in Karachi. In a strongly-worded response, External Affairs Ministr...

PM must clarify if PM-CARES fund received donations from Chinese companies: U'khand Congress Chief

President of the Uttarakhand Congress Committee, Pritam Singh on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should clarify whether PM-CARES Fund has received donations from Chinese companies or not. Talking to ANI, Singh said that there ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020