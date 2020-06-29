Pak government seeks report from provinces on job reservation for minorities: Official
Five per cent quota is reserved for the minorities in the government departments of Pakistan,” a senior official from the Foregin Office said. Minorities in the Muslim-majority Pakistan makeup less than five per cent of the country's total population.PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 29-06-2020 21:31 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 21:05 IST
The Pakistan government has sought a detailed report from the provincial governments on the status of job reservation for the minorities in various departments. The move by the Pakistan government came after a few European countries accused Islamabad of not fulfilling the quota reserved for minorities in government jobs.
The Foreign Office wrote letters to the establishment division, Islamabad, and interior departments of the provinces, including that of Gilgit-Baltistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, seeking details of the jobs provided to minorities against their quota in the government departments. "…European countries have labeled serious allegations against Pakistan government. Five per cent quota is reserved for the minorities in the government departments of Pakistan," a senior official from the Foregin Office said.
Minorities in the Muslim-majority Pakistan makeup less than five per cent of the country's total population. According to official estimates, 75 lakh Hindus live in Pakistan.
