Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. 'A recipe for disaster,' U.S. health official says of Americans ignoring coronavirus advice

A spike in U.S. coronavirus infections is fueled in large part by people ignoring public health guidelines to keep their distance and wear masks, the government's top infectious disease official said. A daily surge in confirmed cases has been most pronounced in southern and western states that did not follow health officials' recommendations to wait for a steady decline in infections for two weeks before reopening their economies. Judge in Floyd case warns of a change of venue, gag order

A Minneapolis judge on Monday warned that he may move the proceedings against four police officers charged in the death of George Floyd to a different venue and issue a gag order in a case that has drawn worldwide attention, local media reported. During brief hearings for each of the four former Minneapolis police officers, Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter Cahill told their attorneys and prosecutors he is concerned that pretrial publicity may impede chances of a fair trial, a local NBC affiliate reported. 'Wear a mask!' Republicans split with Trump as virus cases surge

In a rare break with mask-averse President Donald Trump, fellow Republican leaders are advocating for face coverings as COVID-19 cases surge in some Republican-leaning states. U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said there should be no stigma attached. White House opposes $1.5 trillion House infrastructure measure

The White House said Monday it opposes a $1.5 trillion proposal from congressional Democrats to boost U.S. infrastructure over the next decade, criticizing how it would pay for new spending. The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives is set to begin on Tuesday debating the measure, which includes a massive boost in spending on roads, bridges, public transit, rail, ports and airports as well as water systems, schools and broadband internet. A final vote is expected later this week. Ex-police officer pleads guilty to 'Golden State Killer' murders in California

An ex-policeman accused of being the "Golden State Killer," a serial predator who terrorized much of California with a string of slayings, rapes and break-ins over 10 years, pleaded guilty on Monday to multiple murder and kidnapping charges. Joseph James DeAngelo, 74, entered the pleas as part of a broader agreement outlined by prosecutors at Monday's court hearing, to admit to all the offenses he stands accused of, charged and uncharged, stemming from a crime wave dating back to the mid-1970s. Rare syndrome linked to COVID-19 found in almost 300 U.S. kids, adolescents

Nearly 300 cases of a rare, life-threatening syndrome in children and adolescents associated with the novel coronavirus have been identified in the United States in two studies in The New England Journal of Medicine. The U.S. studies published on Monday follow several reports of the syndrome among COVID-19 patients in France, Italy, Spain and Britain. Trump posts video of couple brandishing guns towards protesters

President Donald Trump, again accentuating racial tensions in America, on Monday posted a video showing a Missouri couple brandishing guns towards protesters who were calling for police reforms. Without comment, Trump retweeted an ABC News video showing a white couple responding to Black and white protesters marching past their St. Louis mansion. In the video and others on social media, some protesters can be seen pausing to film or photograph the couple, while others can be heard to shout, "Keep moving!" and "Let's go!" In major ruling, U.S. Supreme Court strikes down strict Louisiana abortion law

The U.S. Supreme Court defended abortion rights in a major ruling on Monday by striking down a Louisiana law placing restrictions on doctors who perform the procedure, leaving anti-abortion advocates and the White House bitterly disappointed. The 5-4 ruling, with conservative Chief Justice John Roberts joining the four liberal justices, represented a victory for Shreveport-based abortion provider Hope Medical Group for Women in its challenge to the 2014 law. The measure had required doctors who perform abortions to have a sometimes difficult-to-obtain formal affiliation called "admitting privileges" at a hospital within 30 miles (48 km) of the clinic. Harvard drops single-sex club ban after lawsuit by fraternities, sororities

Harvard University on Monday said it would discontinue its policy of sanctioning students who joined single-sex clubs, citing a lawsuit by a group of U.S. fraternities and sororities who said the crackdown amounted to sexual discrimination. Harvard President Lawrence Bacow said it appeared clear the Ivy League school would lose the lawsuit following a landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling holding that a federal law barring workplace discrimination protects gay and transgender employees. Arizona orders bars, gyms, theaters to reclose to slow virus surge

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey on Monday ordered the closure of bars, nightclubs, gyms, movie theaters and water parks, joining other sun belt states like Florida and Texas in reversing reopenings after a surge in coronavirus cases. Ducey also delayed the start of public schools until Aug. 17 after many school districts planned to start their new year in July or early August.