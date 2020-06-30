Left Menu
Development News Edition

Groups set up adolescent migrant camp in Paris to highlight their plight

The organisations set up the campsite overnight near the French capital's Place de la Republique, to highlight to political authorities the plight of homeless, young refugees, according to their statement. Since the closure of a huge migrant camp in Calais in 2016, many refugees have moved to Paris.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 30-06-2020 13:36 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 13:32 IST
Groups set up adolescent migrant camp in Paris to highlight their plight
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) and four other humanitarian groups installed a migrant campsite in Paris housing about 100 adolescents, the organizations said on Tuesday, to draw attention to the dangers they face. The organizations set up the campsite overnight near the French capital's Place de la Republique, to highlight to political authorities the plight of homeless, young refugees, according to their statement.

Since the closure of a huge migrant camp in Calais in 2016, many refugees have moved to Paris. Authorities have repeatedly dismantled illegal campsites only to see them pop up again in different areas a few months later. Many of the migrants have fled to France from North Africa, the Middle East, and Asia, escaping countries blighted by wars and poverty.

The French government is under pressure to take a tough stance on illegal immigration and in January police cleared out a campsite housing more than 1,000 migrants set up in northern Paris.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Sanofi India launches initiative to raise awareness about allergies

Drug maker Sanofi India on Tuesday said it has launched a multi-channel educational initiative to raise awareness about allergies and their impact on the quality of life. Given the sensitivities of the current global pandemic, there is a lu...

Odisha allows counter sale of liquor from Wednesday

The Odisha government will allow over-the-counter sale of liquor from Wednesday after more than three months, and one needs to book a time-slot through an online system for buying alcoholic beverages from the outlets. The liquor shops acros...

Focus on handling row with China, COVID-19: Sena to Centre

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday said people were fed up with the war of words between the BJP and Congress over the border standoff with China, and the government should focus on handling the row with the neighboring country and the coronavirus cr...

Older individuals are less likely to share their past memories, study reveals

As people grow older, they are less likely to share memories of their past experiences, according to a new study. However, even if people do share memories, they will not describe the events in much detail as the younger generation. The res...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020