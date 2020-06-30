Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK PM Johnson says on Huawei: we must protect from 'hostile state vendors'

"I do want to see our critical national infrastructure properly protected from hostile state vendors, so we need to strike that balance and that's what we'll do." Britain's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has studied the impact of U.S. measures announced in May, which are intended to restrict Huawei's ability to source the advanced microchips needed to produce its 5G equipment and flagship smartphones. Britain designated Huawei a "high-risk vendor" in January, capping its 5G involvement at a 35% market share and excluding it from the data-heavy core of the network.

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-06-2020 17:04 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 16:57 IST
UK PM Johnson says on Huawei: we must protect from 'hostile state vendors'
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that Britain needed to protect its critical national infrastructure from "hostile state vendors" when deciding what role China's Huawei should play in the country's 5G network.

Britain is taking a tougher stance on China because of a crackdown in Hong Kong and intense pressure from the United States to ban Huawei from its 5G network. Huawei was granted a limited role in Britain's 5G network in January. Asked if China's new security law would influence Britain's decision on whether or not to restrict Huawei's role in the 5G network, Johnson said: "I'm not going to get drawn into Sinophobia because I'm not a Sinophobe."

"On Huawei, the position is very, very simple," Johnson told reporters. "I do want to see our critical national infrastructure properly protected from hostile state vendors, so we need to strike that balance and that's what we'll do." Britain's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has studied the impact of U.S. measures announced in May, which are intended to restrict Huawei's ability to source the advanced microchips needed to produce its 5G equipment and flagship smartphones.

Britain designated Huawei a "high-risk vendor" in January, capping its 5G involvement at a 35% market share and excluding it from the data-heavy core of the network. Johnson said he was deeply concerned by China's decision to pass national security legislation in Hong Kong.

"We are obviously deeply concerned about the decision to pass the National Security Law in Beijing as it affects Hong Kong," he said after a speech on how to rebuild Britain after COVID-19. "We will be looking at the law very carefully, we want to scrutinize it properly, to understand whether it's in conflict with the joint declaration between the UK and China."

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Extension of PMGKAY shows PM Modi's commitment to welfare of poor: BJP chief J P Nadda

The extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana PMGKAY shows Prime Minister Narendra Modis commitment to the welfare of the poor, BJP president J P Nadda said on Tuesday. In a televised address to the nation, Modi announced the...

German yields stable as traders weigh ECB stimulus and new COVID-19 wave

The German 10-year Bund yield held steady around the one-month low it touched last week as traders debated whether the stimulus from the European Central Bank was adequate protection against the second wave of coronavirus infections. Yields...

UK Labour leader says: nothing new in Johnson's 'new deal'

Britains opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Boris Johnsons so-called new deal lacked anything new and called for an extension of the furlough scheme for certain workers.The prime minister promise...

PM Johnson demands Britain "Build, build, build" to beat COVID-19 slump

Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to shake Britains economy out of its coronavirus-induced crisis on Tuesday by fast-tracking infrastructure investment and slashing property planning rules. As Britain emerges from lockdown, Johnson is l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020