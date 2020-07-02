Hong Kong Police arrest over 370 people for using their freedom of speech and expression

On the first day after China passed the national security law, the Hong Kong Police arrested over 370 people for participating in the pro-democracy march. On the annual July 1 pro-democracy march, more than 370 people were arrested and the Hong Kong Police deployed water cannon truck, pepper balls, and tear gas to quell the demonstrators, Hong Kong Free Press reported. Ten people were apprehended for allegedly breaking the national security law.

The protests took place across Causeway Bay and Wan Chai. The protesters chanted "five demands, not one less" and sang the pro-democracy anthem "Glory to Hong Kong." To muzzle the voices of pro-democracy protesters, the Hong Kong Police had earlier put a ban on the annual July 1 pro-democracy march. However, the protesters had announced that they would continue with their demonstrations.

Activists hit the streets on Wednesday in anger over the new law as the city marked 23 years since its handover from British to Chinese rule. The Chinese Parliament on Tuesday passed the controversial legislation for Hong Kong, ignoring the worldwide outcry and protest in the semi-autonomous city against the law.

The Hong Kong government has no jurisdiction over the national security agency in Hong Kong and its staff when they are discharging duties provided in the law. According to the new law, arson and vandalising public transport with an intent to intimidate the Hong Kong government or Chinese government for political purposes will constitute acts of terrorism, the Hong Kong Free Press reported.

The law also states that certain national security cases will be held behind closed doors without juries in Hong Kong if they contained state secrets, although the verdict and eventual judgements would be made public.As per the new law, Beijing will be setting up an office for safeguarding national security in Hong Kong, with personnel dispatched from relevant Chinese security agencies. (ANI)