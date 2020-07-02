Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran says Natanz nuclear facility not damaged after "incident"

There were no casualties or damages and the nuclear site is operating as usual," the agency's spokesman, Behrouz Kamalvandi, was quoted as saying by Iran's Tasnim news agency. A team of experts from Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation is investigating the cause of the incident, he said.

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2020 13:51 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 13:51 IST
Iran says Natanz nuclear facility not damaged after "incident"

An "incident" has occurred at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility but no damage was caused and the site is operating as usual, the national Atomic Energy Organisation said on Thursday.

The Natanz Fuel Enrichment Plant (FEP), covering 100,000 square meters and built eight meters underground, is one of several Iranian facilities monitored by the U.N. nuclear watchdog. "The incident took place in a facility in an open area near Iran's Natanz nuclear facility. There were no casualties or damages and the nuclear site is operating as usual," the agency's spokesman, Behrouz Kamalvandi, was quoted as saying by Iran's Tasnim news agency.

A team of experts from Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation is investigating the cause of the incident, he said. "There is no concern about the possibility of contamination as one of the sheds which was inactive and under construction was damaged and not the facility itself," Kamalvandi told state news agency IRNA. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Catherine Evans and Angus MacSwan)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Vaccine hopes propel London shares; Primark owner jumps

London shares rose on Thursday as signs of progress in developing a COVID-19 vaccine bolstered hopes of a post-pandemic economic recovery, while Primark-owner Associated British Foods jumped after issuing an upbeat trading update. The blue-...

Russian officials: 78% of voters back extending Putin's rule

Almost 78 of voters in Russia have approved amendments to the countrys constitution that will allow President Vladimir Putin to stay in power until 2036, Russian election officials said on Thursday after all the votes were counted. Kremlin ...

Iran says Natanz nuclear facility not damaged after "incident"

An incident at Irans Natanz nuclear facility caused no damage to the nuclear site, the National Atomic Energy Organisations spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said on Thursday, adding that the facility in central Iran is operating as usual.The in...

Jay-Z's 'Made in America Festival' postponed to 2021 amid COVID-19 pandemic

Rapper Jay-Zs Roc Nation company has decided to postpone the annual music festival Made in America to 2021 in the wake of ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The festival has now been rescheduled for Labor Day Weekend, next year.The company has p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020