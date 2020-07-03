Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudi-led coalition launches new strikes on Yemeni capitalC

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Iran-backed rebels in Yemen said Thursday that it unleashed a new air campaign on the war-torn country's capital and on other provinces, in retaliation for drone attacks on Saudi Arabia that were claimed by the rebels.

PTI | Riyadh S | Updated: 03-07-2020 01:22 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 00:49 IST
Saudi-led coalition launches new strikes on Yemeni capitalC

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Iran-backed rebels in Yemen said Thursday that it unleashed a new air campaign on the war-torn country's capital and on other provinces, in retaliation for drone attacks on Saudi Arabia that were claimed by the rebels. "The targeting of civilians and civilian facilities is a red line," said Col. Turki al-Maliki, a spokesman for the coalition.

He was quoted by Yemen's official SABA news agency and was referring to the alleged missile and drone strikes on Saudi cities last week that the rebels, known as Houthis, had claimed. "The Houthi leaders will not be tolerated and will be held accountable," he added.

Residents in Sanaa, Yemen's rebel-held capital, reported hearing huge explosions as a round of bombs fell on the city on Wednesday night. The explosions lasted into Thursday. Houthi-run media claimed several civilian casualties but their reports could not be independently verified. Bombs struck an oil storage depot, setting off a series of thunderous blasts, according to Ahmed Al-Sharif, a local official. On Thursday, children and workers were cleaning up and trying to salvage remaining oil from the wreckage of the warehouse. The site was still smoking as they raked through the rubble, their bare hands and feet stained black by crude oil.

"Two airstrikes hit us, bombing our residential neighborhood," said Sanaa resident Kamel Al-Saffani. While coalition warplanes routinely bomb rebel targets across the country, airstrikes inside the capital are rare. Several residents said the scale of bombing on Wednesday night brought back memories of when the US-backed Arab coalition first launched its air campaign in 2015, aiming to drive out the Houthis who had overrun the capital and much of the country's north.

Al-Maliki said the coalition's military operation targeted the Houthis' "specific military capabilities" at an airbase and airport in Sanaa, as well as the northern province of Saada, from which it alleges the Houthis had launched attacks on the kingdom. He said the coalition sought to avoid harming civilians while blaming the Houthis for embedding military installations within residential areas. Last week, Saudi air defenses intercepted a ballistic missile fired "toward Riyadh," its capital, according to the coalition spokesman, and destroyed two other ballistic missiles and eight bomb-carrying drones launched by the rebels.

The coalition's declaration of a military operation signaled a possible escalation in the conflict, even as UN envoy Martin Griffiths met in Riyadh with Saudi and Yemeni government officials in an effort to restart cease-fire talks between the warring sides. Griffiths discussed a proposed joint cease-fire declaration with a government delegation Thursday, according to a government statement, which would commit the parties to economic and humanitarian measures and the resumption of the hamstrung political process. The Houthis have not commented publicly on the UN's current push for a cease-fire.

Earlier this spring, the Saudi-led coalition announced a unilateral cease-fire in Yemen, citing the coronavirus pandemic. Although swiftly dismissed by the Houthis, the gesture signaled the kingdom was seeking to wind down its involvement in the costly war, which has killed over 112,000 people and set off what the UN has labeled the world's worst humanitarian disaster.

TRENDING

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina attends launching ceremony of COVID-19 Medical Center

World Bank approves US$260m loan to promote access to financing for Ecuador’s SMEs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Jeffrey Epstein friend Ghislaine Maxwell arrested on sex abuse charges

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and longtime associate of the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested on Thursday on U.S. charges of luring underage girls so that Epstein could sexually abuse them. The FBI arrest of ...

Texas governor Abbott orders that masks be used, limits gatherings to 10 people

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has issued a statewide order that face masks must be worn in public in counties with more than 20 coronavirus cases, according to a written statement released by the governors office.Abbott also gave local authori...

Botswana investigating mystery deaths of at least 275 elephants

Botswana is investigating a growing number of unexplained deaths of elephants, having confirmed 275 had died, up from 154 two weeks ago, the government said on Thursday.The dead elephants were first spotted months ago in the Okavango Panhan...

US STOCKS-Wall Street closes higher after biggest payrolls jump on record

Wall Street closed higher and the Nasdaq reached an all-time closing high on Thursday as investors headed into their long holiday weekend buoyed by a record surge in payrolls, which provided assurance that the U.S. economic recovery was wel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020