PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 3

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Casual Dining Group closes 91 sites and axes 1,900 jobs https://on.ft.com/38o1QDD - UK government lays out plan for full return to school in September https://on.ft.com/38rHadV

- Downing Street to cut back Whitehall communications unit https://on.ft.com/3dSrgdS - Three-quarters of UK manufacturers set to cut jobs this year https://on.ft.com/2NRAbBz

Overview - Casual Dining Group, which owns the Las Iguanas and Café Rouge chains, has gone into administration closing 91 restaurants with the loss of 1,900 jobs.

- All pupils in England will be expected to return to school in September as part of government plans unveiled on Thursday, which include dividing students into separate groups to limit the spread of COVID-19. - UK government is launching plans to dramatically reduce its communications operation and to televise daily White House-style press briefings.

- Almost three-quarters of UK manufacturers are preparing to cut jobs in the next six months according to a survey by Make UK, which represents the sector. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)