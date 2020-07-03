Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gen.G eliminate 100 Thieves in cs_summit 6 NA

Surviving a double-overtime first map, Gen.G Esports completed a 2-0 sweep of 100 Thieves to stay alive in the cs_summit 6 Online: North America event. cs_summit 6: Online North America prize pool (with money and Regional Major Rankings points) 1.

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2020 07:58 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 07:58 IST
Gen.G eliminate 100 Thieves in cs_summit 6 NA

Surviving a double-overtime first map, Gen.G Esports completed a 2-0 sweep of 100 Thieves to stay alive in the cs_summit 6 Online: North America event. Gen.G move on to the lower-bracket final on Saturday, where they will meet the loser of Friday's upper-bracket final between Team Liquid and Evil Geniuses.

The grand final is scheduled for Sunday. The cs_summit 6 online Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event is broken into two regions, Europe and North America. The North American competition began with 13 teams playing for $75,000 over three stages. Five teams were eliminated in Stage 1, and Stage 2 eliminated four more ahead of Stage 3, the playoff bracket.

All matches are best-of-three except for the best-of-five grand final, in which the upper-bracket victor will start with a one-map advantage. The tournament champion will earn $22,000 and 2,000 Regional Major Ranking points, while the runner-up will get $16,000 and 1,875 RMR points. On Thursday, 100 Thieves won seven consecutive rounds to grab a 9-3 lead on the first map, Nuke. Gen.G claimed the next seven rounds to move in front 10-9, and the match went back and forth before Gen.G eventually prevailed 22-20 in double overtime.

Gen.G built a 10-5 halftime lead on Vertigo and sealed the match by a 16-13 count. The United States' Timothy "autimatic" Ta led Gen.G with 58 kills and a plus-15 kill-death differential. Norway's Joakim "jkaem" Myrbostad and Australia's Justin "jks" Savage each logged 57 kills for 100 Thieves, and jkaem posted a team-best plus-9 KD differential.

In the fifth-place match on Thursday, Cloud9 edged FURIA Esports 2-1. Cloud9 claimed Inferno 16-10, dropped Vertigo 16-1, then captured Train 16-10 to seal the victory. cs_summit 6: Online North America prize pool (with money and Regional Major Rankings points)

1. $22,000, 2,000 2. $16,000, 1,875

3. $12,000, 1,750 4. $9,000, 1,625 -- 100 Thieves

5. $6,500, 1,500 -- Cloud9 6. $4,500, 1,375 -- FURIA Esports

7-8. $2,500, 1,187.50 -- MIBR, Chaos Esports Club 9. no money, 1,000 -- Triumph

10. no money, 875 -- Team One 11. no money, no points -- Yeah Gaming

12-13. no money, no points -- New England Whalers, Team Envy --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina attends launching ceremony of COVID-19 Medical Center

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

UK to end quarantine for travellers from 'low-risk' countries

The British government said Friday it is scrapping a 14-day quarantine rule for arrivals from a number of countries deemed lower risk for the coronavirus, including France, Spain, Germany and Italy. The change takes effect July 10, just ove...

U.S. Supreme Court blocks Alabama order easing voting restrictions

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday blocked a lower-court ruling that would have relaxed voting restrictions in Alabama state during the coronavirus pandemic.Alabama requires voters to submit a photo identification when they apply for an abs...

Australia new virus cases fall, but testing blitz runs into resistance

Australia reported a drop in new coronavirus cases on Friday, with a surge in the second most populated state Victoria appearing to have eased, although more than 10,000 people have refused to be tested in hotspot suburbs of Melbourne.There...

Tokyo's first woman governor set for re-election even as coronavirus cases rise

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike looks set cruise to victory in her bid for re-election on Sunday, buoyed by approval of her handling of the novel coronavirus even as a recent rise in infections triggers new concerns in the Japanese capital.Koik...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020