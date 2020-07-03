Pakistan Foreign Minister Qureshi tests positive for COVID-19

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday announced that he has tested positive for the coronavirus disease and quarantined himself. Taking to Twitter, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader said that this afternoon, he felt a slight fever and immediately quarantined himself at home.

"I have now tested positive for Covid-19. By the grace of Allah, I feel strong and energetic. I will continue to carry on my duties from home. Please keep me in your prayers," he said in a tweet. Pakistan's coronavirus tally has crossed the 221,000-mark with more than 4,500 deaths.