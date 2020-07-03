Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canada suspends extradition treaty with Hong Kong

Canada suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong on Friday after China imposed a new security law on the territory. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada is a firm believer in the one country, two systems framework for Hong Kong and will stand up for its people. Trudeau said Canada is also looking at other measures, including immigration.

PTI | Toronto | Updated: 03-07-2020 22:24 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 22:06 IST
Canada suspends extradition treaty with Hong Kong
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Canada suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong on Friday after China imposed a new security law on the territory. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada is a firm believer in the one country, two systems framework for Hong Kong and will stand up for its people.

Trudeau said Canada is also looking at other measures, including immigration. Other countries are considering offering asylum. About 300,000 Canadians live in Hong Kong.

China bypassed Hong Kong's Legislative Council to pass the sweeping legislation without public consultation. The security law, which took effect Tuesday night, targets secessionist, subversive or terrorist acts, as well as collusion with foreign forces intervening in the city's affairs.

Under Beijing's direction, local authorities have moved swiftly to implement the law's sweeping conditions, with police arresting about 370 people Wednesday, including 10 on suspicion of directly violating the law, as thousands took to the streets in protest.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Tamil filmmaker opens grocery store to make ends meet in coronavirus pandemic

With disruption in the film business due to the coronavirus crisis, a Chennai-based film director Anand opened up a grocery store to make his ends meet during the pandemic. After being in the Tamil film industry for over 10 years, Anand had...

Jharkhand BJP president appoints office-bearers

Jharkhand BJP president Deepak Prakash on Friday appointed several office-bearers, including eight vice-presidents and three general secretaries of the partys state unit. Nilkanth Singh Munda, Sunil Singh, Raj Paliwar, Annapurna Devi, Gango...

Man commits suicide in Worli, Mumbai

A 30-year-old man ended his life by slitting his throat with a piece of glass in Worli area here, the police said. The incident took place on Thursday night.The victim was identified as Nilesh Parmar, resident of Tulshiwadi in central Mumba...

Redskins reviewing name, change reportedly forthcoming

The Washington Redskins announced Friday that they will undergo a thorough review of the teams name, and sources told The Washington Post that the team is likely to change its name and mascot. The switch could potentially occur in time for ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020