Ryanair flight makes emergency landing in Greece after reporting fire

Ryanair flight makes emergency landing in Greece after reporting fireReuters | Paris | Updated: 03-07-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 22:10 IST
A Ryanair flight with 164 people on board made an emergency landing at Thessaloniki airport on Friday after reporting a fire, Greek authorities said.
The flight from Berlin to Athens issued a distress signal and sought permission to make an emergency landing while flying over the Halkidiki region of Greece, the civil protection ministry said.
Emergency protocols were deployed and the aircraft landed safely at Thessaloniki's Macedonia airport, where 157 ticketed passengers, an infant and six members of the crew disembarked, it said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ryanair
- Greek
- Athens
- Berlin
- Michele Kambas
- Kevin Liffey
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
FEATURE-From Damascus to Berlin: A Reuters journalist's quest for family reunion
German prosecutors charge Russian over brazen Berlin killing
Greek community in lockdown after spike in cases
Babylon Berlin Season 4 filming, cast, release period revealed, what we know so far
German prosecutors accuse Russia of ordering murder of former Chechen rebel in Berlin